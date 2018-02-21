Psych Sheets for the 2018 Women’s Pac-12 Championships

Pac-12 – Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Psych sheets have been submitted for the 2018 Pac-12 women’s swimming & diving championships, and unlike most of the country’s conferences, they aren’t completely useless.

Stanford sophomore Katie Ledecky, the best swimmer in the country, is entered in 7 individual events, even though she can only race 3. That list includes a few curveballs in the 200 back, 200 fly, and 100 free – besides her more standard 200 free, 500 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM. She swam (and won) all 3 of the longer freestyle races at NCAAs last year, but remember that she swam the 400 IM at Pac-12s and broke the American Record, so don’t be surprised if we see her test another event.

Kathleen Baker, who if she’s behind Ledecky in terms of collegiate value, isn’t by far, also winning 3 events at NCAAs last year, is only entered in her allotted 3: the 200 IM, the 100 back, and the 200 back. Those are the 3 events that she won at NCAAs last year.

A few other nuggets from the psych sheets:

  • USC’s Louise Hansson, one of the most diverse swimmers in the conference, is ranked in the top 10 of the Pac-12 in 8 different events. She’s only entered in 5, though, meaning that she won’t swim the 200 free (2nd-ranked), 200 back (5th-ranked), or 200 IM (4th-ranked)
  • Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil might be the Golden Bears’ best breaststroke option for relays, but individually, she’ll stick to just her primary 50-100-200 freestyles.

The table below lays out all swimmers who have more-than-3 top-10 rankings in the conference, and crosses out any events that they are definitely not swimming.

Swimming Number of top 10s
Weitzeil, Abbey 4 50 free – 1st 100 free – 1st 200 free – 3rd 100 breast – 8th
Hu, Janet 6 50 free – 1st 100 fly – 3rd 100 back – 3rd 200 back – 3rd 100 free – 3rd 200 fly – 10th
Bilquist, Amy 5 50 free – 3rd 100 back – 4th 200 back – 1st 100 free – 4th 50 free – 3rd
Hansson, Louise 8 200 IM – 3rd 50 free – 3rd 100 fly – 1st 100 free – 2nd 200 fly – 3rd 200 free – 2nd 200 back – 5th 200 IM – 4th
Ledecky, Katie 4 500 free – 1st 400 IM – 1st 200 free – 1st 1650 free – 1st 200 back – 11th 100 free – 13th 200 fly – 14th
Drabot, Katie 5 500 free – 6th 200 IM – 6th 200 free – 4th 200 fly – 1st
McLaughlin, Katie 4 500 free – 4th 100 fly – 4th 200 free – 5th 200 fly – 7th
Forde, Brooke 5 500 free – 2nd 200 IM – 5th 400 IM – 3rd 200 free – 15th 200 breast – 5th
Eastin, Ella 4 500 free – 24th 200 IM – 9th 400 IM – 2nd 200 fly – 2nd

lovethemile

Men’s ACCs begins today – is there going to be any preview at all?

Vote Up9-1Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
OLDBALDIMER

also Big 12’s men and women start today

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Korn

Texas men will win! 😜

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Danjohnrob

Are Katie McLaughlin and Katie Ledecky tied for 1st with their seed time in the 500 free, or is that a typo?

Vote Up3-4Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
dmswim

It’s a typo. McLaughin is the 4th seed.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
CraigH

Where is that Stanford seed time from in the 800 Free Relay? Did they just make up a time? I was under the impression that they hadn’t swum it yet this year.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
E+Gamble

They don’t have a faster or newer time because Simone was out.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
dewey

Maybe adding up the team’s top 4 times in the 200 free?

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

