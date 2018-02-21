Psych Sheets for the 2018 Women’s Pac-12 Championships

Pac-12 – Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Stanford (1x) (results)

Psych sheets have been submitted for the 2018 Pac-12 women’s swimming & diving championships, and unlike most of the country’s conferences, they aren’t completely useless.

Stanford sophomore Katie Ledecky, the best swimmer in the country, is entered in 7 individual events, even though she can only race 3. That list includes a few curveballs in the 200 back, 200 fly, and 100 free – besides her more standard 200 free, 500 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM. She swam (and won) all 3 of the longer freestyle races at NCAAs last year, but remember that she swam the 400 IM at Pac-12s and broke the American Record, so don’t be surprised if we see her test another event.

Kathleen Baker, who if she’s behind Ledecky in terms of collegiate value, isn’t by far, also winning 3 events at NCAAs last year, is only entered in her allotted 3: the 200 IM, the 100 back, and the 200 back. Those are the 3 events that she won at NCAAs last year.

A few other nuggets from the psych sheets:

USC’s Louise Hansson , one of the most diverse swimmers in the conference, is ranked in the top 10 of the Pac-12 in 8 different events. She’s only entered in 5, though, meaning that she won’t swim the 200 free (2nd-ranked), 200 back (5th-ranked), or 200 IM (4th-ranked)

Cal's Abbey Weitzeil might be the Golden Bears' best breaststroke option for relays, but individually, she'll stick to just her primary 50-100-200 freestyles.

The table below lays out all swimmers who have more-than-3 top-10 rankings in the conference, and crosses out any events that they are definitely not swimming.