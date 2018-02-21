Stanford Men Take Top Spot In Final CSCAA Poll

Joining the Stanford women who earned top spot in the final CSCAA poll last week, the Cardinal men jumped up three spots from the end of January to take over the #1 position in the final men’s poll, released on Wednesday.

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.

Stanford finished the year a perfect 6-0 in dual meets, nailing down decisive wins over Arizona, ASU and Pacific in January before emerging by a combined five points in February over USC (151.5-148.5) and California (151-149). Their win over the Golden Bears last weekend is what put them over the top and into the #1 spot as Cal had held the position over the past three votes. Notably, Stanford had impressive showings from Grant Shoults and Abrahm DeVine in the victory.

Cal still took 2nd spot in the final poll, defeating Arizona, ASU and USC in the new year before their loss to Stanford.

The Indiana Hoosiers, who led the first two polls in October and November thanks to wins over Texas and Florida, end up 3rd overall after wins over Purdue and Louisville in 2018. The Gators, fresh off another SEC title, sit 4th, with NC State 5th and NCAA favorite Texas 6th.

You can check out each poll throughout the season here.

Check out the final rankings below:

Rank Previous  Team Points
1 4 Stanford 289
2 1 California 278
3 2 Indiana 269
4 3 Florida 267
5 5 NC State 253
6 8 Texas 243
7 6 Michigan 236
8 7 Arizona State 216
9 10 Southern California 196
10 9 Georgia 187
11 11 Texas A&M 184
12 12 Tennessee 177
13 13 Missouri 141
14 16 Auburn 140
15 14 Louisville 133
16 15 Ohio State 119
17 16 Alabama 115
18 18 Arizona 104
19 19 Notre Dame 75
20 21 Florida State 55
21 20 Virginia Tech 39
21 22 Minnesota 39
23 23 Virginia 38
24 25 Harvard 36
25 NR Georgia Tech 23

Men’s Poll Committee

  • Brian Schrader, Denver;
  • Steve Schaffer, Grand Canyon ;
  • Bill Roberts Navy;
  • Craig Nisgor Seattle;
  • McGee Moody South Carolina;
  • Chad Craddock UMBC;    Chase Bloch, USC;
  • Jason Calanog, Texas A&M;
  • Ashley Dell, Iowa;
  • Damion Dennis, West Virginia;
  • Mandy DiSalle, Cincinnati;
  • Dan Kesler, Arizona State;
  • Neal Studd, Florida State

In This Story

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "Stanford Men Take Top Spot In Final CSCAA Poll"

newest oldest most voted
Distance Swimmer

It’s funny how horribly innacurate this is, I know it’s dual meet rankings but still, just poor judgement

Vote Up12-11Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
eagleswim

you gotta reward those who show up.

Vote Up6-6Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
marklewis

Stanford did well to win all their dual meets. The score was almost identical in their meets with Cal and USC.

It’s going to be a fierce battle to be a top 5 team. Like a game of musical chairs, someone going to be left out. I think it’s going to be Indiana in the top 5 instead of Stanford.

Vote Up7-2Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
JanMichaelVincent

Top kek

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. He is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 14th season as a competitive swimmer. Best Times - SCM (LCM) 50 FR - 24.56 (25.12) 100 FR - 53.58 (56.70) 200 FR - 1:56.07 (2:04.29) 1500 …

Read More »