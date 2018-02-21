Stanford Men Take Top Spot In Final CSCAA Poll

Joining the Stanford women who earned top spot in the final CSCAA poll last week, the Cardinal men jumped up three spots from the end of January to take over the #1 position in the final men’s poll, released on Wednesday.
The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.
Stanford finished the year a perfect 6-0 in dual meets, nailing down decisive wins over Arizona, ASU and Pacific in January before emerging by a combined five points in February over USC (151.5-148.5) and California (151-149). Their win over the Golden Bears last weekend is what put them over the top and into the #1 spot as Cal had held the position over the past three votes. Notably, Stanford had impressive showings from Grant Shoults and Abrahm DeVine in the victory.
Cal still took 2nd spot in the final poll, defeating Arizona, ASU and USC in the new year before their loss to Stanford.
The Indiana Hoosiers, who led the first two polls in October and November thanks to wins over Texas and Florida, end up 3rd overall after wins over Purdue and Louisville in 2018. The Gators, fresh off another SEC title, sit 4th, with NC State 5th and NCAA favorite Texas 6th.
Check out the final rankings below:
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|4
|Stanford
|289
|2
|1
|California
|278
|3
|2
|Indiana
|269
|4
|3
|Florida
|267
|5
|5
|NC State
|253
|6
|8
|Texas
|243
|7
|6
|Michigan
|236
|8
|7
|Arizona State
|216
|9
|10
|Southern California
|196
|10
|9
|Georgia
|187
|11
|11
|Texas A&M
|184
|12
|12
|Tennessee
|177
|13
|13
|Missouri
|141
|14
|16
|Auburn
|140
|15
|14
|Louisville
|133
|16
|15
|Ohio State
|119
|17
|16
|Alabama
|115
|18
|18
|Arizona
|104
|19
|19
|Notre Dame
|75
|20
|21
|Florida State
|55
|21
|20
|Virginia Tech
|39
|21
|22
|Minnesota
|39
|23
|23
|Virginia
|38
|24
|25
|Harvard
|36
|25
|NR
|Georgia Tech
|23
Men’s Poll Committee
- Brian Schrader, Denver;
- Steve Schaffer, Grand Canyon ;
- Bill Roberts Navy;
- Craig Nisgor Seattle;
- McGee Moody South Carolina;
- Chad Craddock UMBC; Chase Bloch, USC;
- Jason Calanog, Texas A&M;
- Ashley Dell, Iowa;
- Damion Dennis, West Virginia;
- Mandy DiSalle, Cincinnati;
- Dan Kesler, Arizona State;
- Neal Studd, Florida State
