Stanford Men Take Top Spot In Final CSCAA Poll

Joining the Stanford women who earned top spot in the final CSCAA poll last week, the Cardinal men jumped up three spots from the end of January to take over the #1 position in the final men’s poll, released on Wednesday.

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.

Stanford finished the year a perfect 6-0 in dual meets, nailing down decisive wins over Arizona, ASU and Pacific in January before emerging by a combined five points in February over USC (151.5-148.5) and California (151-149). Their win over the Golden Bears last weekend is what put them over the top and into the #1 spot as Cal had held the position over the past three votes. Notably, Stanford had impressive showings from Grant Shoults and Abrahm DeVine in the victory.

Cal still took 2nd spot in the final poll, defeating Arizona, ASU and USC in the new year before their loss to Stanford.

The Indiana Hoosiers, who led the first two polls in October and November thanks to wins over Texas and Florida, end up 3rd overall after wins over Purdue and Louisville in 2018. The Gators, fresh off another SEC title, sit 4th, with NC State 5th and NCAA favorite Texas 6th.

You can check out each poll throughout the season here.

Check out the final rankings below:

Rank Previous Team Points 1 4 Stanford 289 2 1 California 278 3 2 Indiana 269 4 3 Florida 267 5 5 NC State 253 6 8 Texas 243 7 6 Michigan 236 8 7 Arizona State 216 9 10 Southern California 196 10 9 Georgia 187 11 11 Texas A&M 184 12 12 Tennessee 177 13 13 Missouri 141 14 16 Auburn 140 15 14 Louisville 133 16 15 Ohio State 119 17 16 Alabama 115 18 18 Arizona 104 19 19 Notre Dame 75 20 21 Florida State 55 21 20 Virginia Tech 39 21 22 Minnesota 39 23 23 Virginia 38 24 25 Harvard 36 25 NR Georgia Tech 23

Men’s Poll Committee