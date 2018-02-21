Blueseventy Swim the the Week: That 1:38 IM Everyone Is Talking About

Disclaimer: BlueSeventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The BlueSeventy Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Last Thursday, Caeleb Dressel went 1:38.13 in the 200 IM.

You can go ahead and read that sentence again.

In a career of absurd times, that’s maybe the most absurd. Prior to 2015, no swimmer had ever broken 1:40 in the 200 IM. Now, just under three years later, Dressel has very nearly broken 1:38.

A look at the all-time top 10 performers and performances in that event is an illuminating reminder of how incredible Dressel’s performance is:

Top 10 Performers All-Time, Men’s 200y IM

Caeleb Dressel, 1:38.13 David Nolan, 1:39.38 Will Licon, 1:40.04 Ryan Lochte, 1:40.08 Josh Prenot, 1:40.14 Ryan Murphy, 1:40.27 Bradley Ally, 1:40.49 Michael Phelps / Marcin Cieslak, 1:40.48 — Mark Szaranek / Hugo Gonzalez, 1:40.67

We haven’t even yet mentioned the fact that the 200 IM is probably Dressel’s fourth-best event at best. He’s already the American record-holder in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly and 100 breast in short course yards, and on the cusp of historic barriers (17.9, 39.9, 42.9 and 49.9) in all four.

Dressel’s dominance in the NCAA is a showcase of his versatility – far from just a sprinter, Dressel is proving himself a swimmer, and one who can seemingly break barriers in any event on any given day.

