Psych Sheets For Georgia Tech, Tennessee Invitationals Released

The mid-season invite chaos in the NCAA is just getting underway, with a few meets beginning Wednesday morning (Art Adamson, Mizzou) and the majority beginning on Thursday.

Official psych sheets have been released for both the Tennessee and Georgia Tech Invites, which will run Thursday-Saturday.

Tennessee Invitational

Dates: November 18-20, 2021

Host: University of Tennessee

Location: Knoxville, Tenn.

Teams Competing: Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama, South Carolina, UNLV, Carson Newman

Tennessee Invite Psych Sheets

In addition to the host Vols, the Tennessee Invite will also feature the reigning women’s NCAA champion Virginia Cavaliers, the Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina, UNLV and Carson Newman.

Some swimmers are over-entered, so we likely won’t see them swimming in all of the events they’re listed in. For example, Alex Walsh is entered to swim 12 of the 13 individual races, and Kate Douglass is entered in nine. Tennessee has placed no cap on individual events per swimmer, so we’ll see how many each of them opt to race.

Georgia Tech Invite

Dates: November 18-20, 2021

Host: Georgia Tech University

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Teams Competing: Georgia Tech, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn

Georgia Tech Invite Psych Sheets

The Georgia Tech Invite will feature top-tier SEC schools in Florida, Georgia and Auburn, along with ACC combatants FSU and the host Hokies.

Similar to Walsh and Douglass, the Gators have entered Kieran Smith in 10 different events, so we’ll have to wait and see where he opts to turn his focus as the meet rolls on.