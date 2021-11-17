Psych Sheets For Georgia Tech, Tennessee Invitationals Released

The mid-season invite chaos in the NCAA is just getting underway, with a few meets beginning Wednesday morning (Art Adamson, Mizzou) and the majority beginning on Thursday.
Official psych sheets have been released for both the Tennessee and Georgia Tech Invites, which will run Thursday-Saturday.
Tennessee Invitational
- Dates: November 18-20, 2021
- Host: University of Tennessee
- Location: Knoxville, Tenn.
- Teams Competing: Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama, South Carolina, UNLV, Carson Newman
- Tennessee Invite Psych Sheets
In addition to the host Vols, the Tennessee Invite will also feature the reigning women’s NCAA champion Virginia Cavaliers, the Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina, UNLV and Carson Newman.
Some swimmers are over-entered, so we likely won’t see them swimming in all of the events they’re listed in. For example, Alex Walsh is entered to swim 12 of the 13 individual races, and Kate Douglass is entered in nine. Tennessee has placed no cap on individual events per swimmer, so we’ll see how many each of them opt to race.
Georgia Tech Invite
- Dates: November 18-20, 2021
- Host: Georgia Tech University
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Teams Competing: Georgia Tech, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn
- Georgia Tech Invite Psych Sheets
The Georgia Tech Invite will feature top-tier SEC schools in Florida, Georgia and Auburn, along with ACC combatants FSU and the host Hokies.
Similar to Walsh and Douglass, the Gators have entered Kieran Smith in 10 different events, so we’ll have to wait and see where he opts to turn his focus as the meet rolls on.
I want to know why teams are so bad with HyTek live results – Art Adamson and Mizzou invites started at 9:30 this morning and neither have any events up yet. Hard to believe not even the women’s 500s would be done almost two hours after prelims started…
Yes! I was looking at a IG Story on USC’s IG and saw a clip of women’s 200 IM, but no posts with results. No Live Stream for prelims either. Why don’t teams want us to know how their swimmers did for so long after the meet?
I also follow women’s college gymnastics and results are posted online usually right after each routine and constant real-time updates on Twitter. I just checked USC’s Twitter and there are 3 tweets with pretty minimal information.
Teams used to be really good with this, but I guess now with Meet Mobile they don’t pay as much attention to the website results. I feel like it’s more difficult to make sure the site is set up right the first time than it is to make sure it’s updating, but whatever.
I’m assuming along with A and B cuts in the psych sheet the I means the standard it took to get invited last year? Is that correct? I haven’t seen the I in the sheets before.
Yeah, that’s what it looks like the “I” means. Sometimes it’ll be in there noted as “INV2021” or something to that effect.