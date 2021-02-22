PSS Richmond 400 Free Runner-Up Anders Aistars Verbals to USC (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mission Viejo Nadadores distance freestyle standout Anders Aistars has announced his verbal commitment to USC for fall 2022. Aistars is a junior at Tesoro High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

I’m thrilled and humbled to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Southern California. Big thanks to my parents, coaches, and friends for supporting me along the way. Fight on! ✌️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 45.96

200 free – 1:39.31

500 free – 4:28.67

1000 free – 9:25.99

1650 free – 15:32.50

Since the pandemic hit, Aistars has taken 1.3 seconds off of his 200 free and just over 25 seconds off of his mile.

At the 2021 Pro Swim Series – Richmond in January, Aistars threw down several lifetime bests in long course, coming close to Olympic Trials Wave I cuts. He was 1:52.93 in the 200m free, 3:59.84 in the 400m free and 8:15.74 in the 800m free, taking third in the 200 free and 800 free and second in the 400 free. At the U.S. Open in November, he turned in a lifetime best 16:12.34 in the 1500m free.

USC’s distance group is led by current junior Victor Johansson, a 2019 NCAA qualifier with yards bests of 4:13.30 in the 500 and 14:43.21 in the 1650 free.

The USC class of 2026 now includes Aistars, Griffin O’Leary and Charlie Arnold on the men’s side. He’ll team up with another incoming distance freestyler in the 2025 class, Daniel Matheson (4:20.6/15:13.9).

