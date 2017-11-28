Princeton Takes Annual Training Trip Down To Florida (Video)

The Princeton swimming and diving team headed off to Florida for their annual training trip at the end of October – just before the start of their competitive season.

So far, the men’s team has accumulated a 3-2 record on the year with wins against Nova Southeastern, Penn and Cornell. Their two losses came to Louisville and Virginia by a large margin.

The women’s team, on the other hand, has had one more competition day than the men so far, taking up a 4-2 record to start things off. Their wins came to Nova Southeastern, Miami (FL), Penn and Cornell. Much like the men, the women lost to Louisville and Virgina by a wide margin of points.

Both squads are prepping themselves for the Big Al Invitational that will begin this weekend.