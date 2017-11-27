Adam Peaty Among 12 Nominees For BBC Sport’s Personality Of The Year

Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty has been announced as a nominee for BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year 2017. As one of 12 candidates for the prestigious honor, Peaty will be up against the likes of Sir Mo Farah of Athletics and Lewis Hamilton of F1 racing when the public votes live during the awards show set for December 17th in Liverpool.

Of his recognition in being short-listed, Peaty said, “It’s really good to be nominated – it’s my fourth time now, so fourth time lucky, hopefully!

“Being nominated for Sports Personality of the Year is a huge, huge honour for me.

“It’s not only me that this gives recognition too but also my coaches, my family and it obviously makes them proud. And it’s for all those people who have supported me along the way. And it’s great to be able to put my sport on the map.

“Being nominated among British sporting greats makes it even better – Anthony Joshua has been absolutely smashing it lately in boxing and Lewis Hamilton has won another F1 title. Within sport as a whole if you see someone doing well, you want to do well too.

“It’s great that people are pushing the whole sporting community forward. And the more success we have, the more kids we can inspire back home.

“This year has had many highlights – obviously I’ve been to the World Championships and had an amazing competition coming back with two golds and a silver as well as two new World Records!

“It’s amazing to be the first man under 26 seconds and hopefully I can push those times down again very soon.

“Going into next year it’s all about how we can improve those times and how can we get better. After the Olympics I trained really hard, so my achievements this year have been a lot of hard work but I’m looking forward to taking the next steps now.”

The 22-year-old broke his own 50m breaststroke record twice during last summer’s FINA World Championships in Budapest, while also successfully defending his 100m breaststroke title and earning silver on his nation’s medley relay. He most recently was awarded an MBE in October at Buckingham Palace.

Quotes courtesy of British Swimming.