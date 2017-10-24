Practice + Pancakes: Texas Women Tackle ‘Fast Friday’ (Video)

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

I went to visit the UT women in Austin, and was lucky enough to sit in on one of their practices. Not just any practice, though.

On Fridays, UT Women go fast. 

They had 3 different groups going: Sprint, Mid, and Distance.

Middle distance went: 3x broken 200 (125, :20 rest, 75) then 3x broken 125 (75, :20 rest, 50)

Distance went: 3x 300, 1x 200, 1x 100

All off the blocks. They were intense, focused, and fought the whole time. And as Carol mentions at the end of the video, you could tell they were starting to get into their groove towards the middle of the set, and started cheering and making the pool deck a little more lively for each other. It was a fun environment to be a part of.

 

