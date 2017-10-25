Blueseventy Swim of the Week: Ledecky Regains The Throne

Disclaimer: BlueSeventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The BlueSeventy Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Last season, Katie Ledecky ended the collegiate year losing the Pac-12 200 free title to teammate Simone Manuel, then falling into a surprise tie for the NCAA title with Mallory Comerford. Then, over the summer, Ledecky suffered the first international loss of her stellar career, dropping the 200 free to Federica Pellegrini at Worlds.

Then last week, she had to watch as Comerford blasted a 1:41.70 to rise to the top of the early NCAA standings.

The 200 free is really the only event where anyone can challenge Ledecky at this point. So it’s no surprise the ultra-competitive Stanford Cardinal found a way to take over the top time in the NCAA this season with a 1:41.60 at the U.S. College Challenge.

Ledecky is all but untouchable in the 500 free (she went 4:28.75 this weekend; no one in history has been faster than 4:28.9) and the 1000 free (she was 9:11.68; no one else has broken 9:20 since 2007). The 400 IM is still a fan’s pipe dream at this point, leaving the 200 free as Ledecky’s most challenging event entering her sophomore year. Based on the early returns, Ledecky is putting a premium on remaining one step ahead of Comerford & co. this time around.

