I took the train to the upper west side of Manhattan, where the Columbia men kicked things off on a Friday morning with the “Friday Morning Special” (400 free/300 kick w/ fins every 4th 25 underwater, 200 pull, 100 IM).

Then they got things moving with 30×50 like this:

Breast OTB on :45 Back on :40 Fly on :35 Free on :30 Free on :25 DAB (double-arm backstroke) on 1:30

Next they had a monster pull set, which had 2 groups:

Lower set – 400/300, 300/200, 200/100, 100/50 (1st distance pull, 2nd distance swim best effort)

Upper set – 400/400, 300/300, 200/200, 100/100 (same pattern)

They finished up their swimming with 24×25 with fins, where 2 swimmers sprinted a 25 with fins and the 3rd swimmer left right behind them, without fins, and tried to catch their wake.

But the best part of practice was saved for last, as they capped their Friday morning with some jumps off the blocks through hula-hoops.