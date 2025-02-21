Pomona-Pitzer Women Make Charge On Day 2 of SCIAC Champs; CMS Maintains Team Leads

2025 Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships

Courtesy: The SCIAC

Women’s Recap

A pair of meet records vaulted Pomona-Pitzer Colleges into second place behind leading Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges on Day Two of the SCIAC Swimming & Diving Championship.

Championship Central

Day One Recap

Day Two Results

CMS has compiled 394 points to maintain a 38-point lead over the Sagehens, followed by California Lutheran University with 219 and Chapman University on 200. Caltech is fifth with 177 points while Occidental College has 141 with the University of Redlands (83), Whittier College (81) and University of La Verne (54) rounding out the standings.

Francesca Coppo recorded the top 50-yard Freestyle time of the morning preliminary session before blazing to a 22.84 in the finals. The sophomore then closed the night as part of another meet record-setting performance on the 200 Free Relay alongside Joy Lee, Chesna Pelka and Valerie Mello who closed with a 22.03 anchor split. The Sagehens made their biggest move in the 50 Free with five top-8 finishes, including the 1-2 by Coppo and Mello.

In the afternoon 1-meter diving session, CMS posted another big haul of points with a podium sweep. Izzy Doud completed the first 1m-3m double in the conference since 2016 with a score of 406.55 as two of the final three dives scored above 43.0. Meilan Uyeno was the runner-up on 393.45 points thanks to a field-best individual dive score of 48.0 on an inward 1 ½ somersault in tuck while Alexis Romero took third by a thin 2.90-point margin.

Katy Shaw claimed a third 500 Free title in as many years with a near-five second victory at 4:58.89 ahead of teammate Allison Nguyen and Pomona-Pitzer’s Abby Raclaw. Mackenzie Mayfield repeated as 200 IM champion with a winning time of 2:03.57, just out-touching Emmie Appl of the Sagehens by a mere .02. Graeleigh Jones earned bronze to continue a four-place stretch among seven total Pomona-Pitzer scorers in the event. CLU’s Madi Bodhidatta took third in the 50 Free for the Regals and returned to the podium on the bronze medal 200 Free Relay behind CMS in second to end the night.

The Day Three events that will be contested are the 100 Fly, 400 IM, 200 Free, 100 Breast and 100 Back in the prelims with the men’s 3m the last diving event to be contested and the 400 Medley Relay to conclude the evening finals.

Men’s Recap

Two individual titles and a come-from-behind relay win extended the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps lead atop the standings through Day Two at the SCIAC Swimming & Diving Championship.

Championship Central

Day One Recap

Day Two Results

CMS stretched out to 417 points behind individual victories by rookie Kenny Eckel and Lucas Lang in addition to the champion 200-yard Freestyle Relay. Pomona-Pitzer ranks second with 264 points, followed by Chapman University with 211, Occidental College in fourth with 139 and Caltech in fifth (134). The University of Redlands is sixth with 120 points, California Lutheran University (113), Whittier (95) and the University of La Verne (56).

Pomona-Pitzer’s Casey Jacobs entered the day with a seed time well below the meet record and promptly broke it in the morning preliminaries before lowering it again at the evening finals, where he clocked a 20.14.

Lang reclaimed the 500 Free title previously won in 2023, finishing just behind the SCIAC record set last year with a 4:25.13. Pomona-Pitzer’s Joe Dienstag climbed onto the podium in second place from entering the meet as the fourth seed, with Whittier’s Thomas Langlois holding on for bronze after notching the top seed and best time in the prelims. Eckel rallied to win the 200 IM in a first career championship swim despite touching last in the entire heat after the opening butterfly leg, catching up midway through the breaststroke and throwing down a 25.79 final split to clock a 1:49.14. Last year’s Newcomer of the Year, Kyle Huang (Pomona-Pitzer), took runner-up honors ahead of Spencer Merodio who touched third as one of seven CMS scorers in the event. Fellow Stag Dylan Krueger also made the podium for the Stags in the 50 Free, finishing ahead of Chapman’s Simon Jacobs in the third. Jeremy Tan, Sean Su, Theodore Johnson and Krueger capped the night with a thrilling 1:20.90 comeback to take first over Pomona-Pitzer and Chapman.

The Day Three events that will be contested are the 100 Fly, 400 IM, 200 Free, 100 Breast and 100 Back in the prelims with the men’s 3m the last diving event to be contested and the 400 Medley Relay to conclude the evening finals.