MIT Grabs Early Team Leads On Opening Night of NEWMAC Championships

2025 New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Championships

Dates: Thursday, February 20–Sunday, February 23

Location: WPI Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester, MA

Defending Champions: MIT women (12x); MIT men (15x)

Teams: Babson, Clark, MIT, Mount Holyoke (women), Smith (women), Springfield, US Coast Guard Academy, Wellesley (women), Wheaton, WPI

Day 1 Results

Courtesy: NEWMAC Sports

Women’s Recap

WORCESTER, Mass. – The first day of the 2025 New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Swimming and Diving Championship saw the MIT women win the first event as the competition got underway on Thursday night at the WPI Sport and Recreation Center.

MIT won the 800-free relay to take the 70 first place points on the women’s side, while Wheaton took second and stands at 60 points. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy is third with 56 points, followed by Springfield in fourth with 48 and Babson in fifth with 46. Wellesley (42), Smith (40) Clark (32), Mount Holyoke (32), and WPI (14) round out the team standings.

The 2025 NEWMAC Championships pick up on Friday at WPI with preliminary competition at 10:00 AM and Finals at 6:00 PM. Events on Friday will include the 200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, women’s 1-meter diving and the 400 Medley Relay.

Thursday Championship Results

(Champion earns First Team All-Conference honors, while runner-up is Second Team All-Conference)

Women’s 800-Yard Freestyle Relay

Champion: MIT (7:22.27) – Alexandra Turvey, Sydney Smith, Kate Augustyn, Ella Roberson

Notes: Augustyn becomes a four-time NEWMAC Champion in the event, while Smith has two titles. NCAA B cut.

Runner-Up: Wheaton (7:39.28) – Garin Stone, Tali Dalton, Anna St. Jean, Emma Claire Lambert-Shemo

Notes: Stone has earned second-team honors three times, while Dalton has two second team finishes.

Men’s Recap

WORCESTER, Mass. — The first day of the 2025 NEWMAC Swimming and Diving Championship got underway on Thursday night at the WPI Sport and Recreation Center.

MIT tops the field with 103 points, while the U.S. Coast Guard Academy trails by just 10 points with 93. Babson is third with 77, followed by Springfield (71), Wheaton (48) and WPI (45).

Coast Guard took the lone swimming event in record-setting fashion, as the Bears nabbed a meet record in the 800-free relay. MIT earned a runner-up finish in the relay and had two divers in the top four to add to their day one lead.

The 2025 NEWMAC Championships continue Friday at WPI with preliminary competition at 10:00 AM and Finals at 6:00 PM. Competition on Friday will include the 200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, and the 400 Medley Relay.

Thursday Championship Results

(Champion earns First Team All-Conference honors, while runner-up is Second Team All-Conference)

Men’s 800-Yard Freestyle Relay

Champion: U.S. Coast Guard Academy (6:33.07) – Sean Lyman, Noah Reice, Luke Giguere, Colin Twiss

Notes: After back-to-back runner-up finishes, Coast Guard takes the title in a meet record (previous was 6:36.07, MIT, 2024); NCAA B cut.

Runner-Up: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (6:36.83) – Jason Wang, Grant Hu, Taylor Wagner, Gidean Karp

Men’s 3-Meter Diving

Champion: Christian Butler, Springfield – 520.75

Notes: NCAA Qualifying score

Runner-Up: David Krol, Babson – 480.80

Notes: NCAA Qualifying score