Polish Junior National Team-er Mateusz Dubas Joins Florida for 2020-21 Season

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Florida Gators have picked up Polish breaststroker/IMer Mateusz Dubas for the 2020-21 season. Dubas has competed internationally with Poland’s junior national team.

“I chose the University of Florida because I am sure that the program will take my career to the highest level and develop my life skills.”

TOP TIMES (LCM/SCY conv.)

100 breast – 1:04.18 / 55.35

200 breast – 2:15.50 / 1:56.94

200 IM – 2:06.04 / 1:48.59

400 IM – 4:27.17 / 3:51.23

Dubas raced for Team Poland at the 2018 and 2019 editions of the European Summer Junior Champs. In 2018, Dubas finished 20th in the 200 breast, 200 IM and 400 IM. In 2019, he qualified for the 200 breast semifinals and finished 10th overall with a lifetime best 2:15.50 while touching in 20th in the IM events.

At the 2019 Polish Summer Nationals, he finished eighth in the 400 IM after going a lifetime best 4:27.17 in prelims. In December, at the Polish Winter Nationals in short course meters, Dubas was fourth in the 400 IM, eighth in the 200 breast and ninth in the 100 breast.

Dubas seems best-suited to race the 200 IM/400 IM/200 breast college championship meet schedule.

Florida returns their top sprint breaststroker, Dillon Hillis, a rising junior who was third in the 100 breast at the 2020 SEC Champs and has been 51.2/1:55.2 in his career. Hillis did not make Florida’s SEC roster as a freshman in 2019, but he’s quickly progressed and is now their top returner in both breaststroke distances. The Gators did just lose a lot to graduation, including Marco Guarente (51.8/1:53.3), Grant Sanders (52.9/1:52.4) and Chandler Bray (52.6/1:55.2). Rising sophomore Kevin Vargas is the other SEC-scoring returner in breaststroke; he was 1:56.62 in the 200 breast last year.

Dubas would’ve made C-finals in the 200 breast and 400 IM at the 2020 SEC Championships. While they are thinner on breaststroke this coming season, Florida is formidable in IM; they return four of five SEC A-finalists in the 400 IM, including defending SEC champion Kieran Smith (3:37.3 last year).

Dubas is a boost to Florida’s #12-ranked incoming class which includes sprint standout Adam Chaney and Jordanian 1:02/2:14 LCM breaststroker Amro Al-Wir.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.