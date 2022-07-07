Poland Gets A Medal Table Boost On Day 2 Of 2022 European Junior Championships

2022 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th

Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 10 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Finals: 5 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET

The top 3 nations within the European Junior Championsips medal table saw a shakeup after day 2.

Yesterday it was Italy atop the standings, with Spain right behind. However, when tonight’s action was all said and done, we now have Hungary leading the championships in terms of medals, with Poland in the runner-up spot. Romania remained in the 3rd spot on both days.

Helping Hungary’s cause was Nikoletta Padar, with the 16-year-old taking the girls’ 200m free in a time of 1:58.43. She successfully defended her title from the 2021 European Junior Championships, with tonight’s effort nearly a second faster.

Poland got a big boost with twins Krzysztof and Michal Chmielewski taking the top 2 spots in the boys’ 200m fly. The former topped the podium in a super swift mark of 1:55.49, while the latter secured silver for the nation in 1:56.88.

Ksawery Masiuk also dominated for Poland, winning the men’s 50m back in a time of 24.65, the only sub-25 second time of the field.

Romania’s David Popovici impressed yet again, posting a big-time 1:45.45 200m freestyle result to beat the field by over 2 seconds en route to clinching gold in the same event he won at this year’s senior World Championships.