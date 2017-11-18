Pieroni Rolls Out 42.1 100 Free on Night 3 of Purdue Invitational

2017 PURDUE INVITATIONAL

The 2017 Purdue Invitational concluded tonight with the with the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay. The Florida men and Indiana women secured their places atop the final team standings.

DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS:

Indiana’s Blake Pieroni was back at it again on Saturday night at the 2017 Purdue Invitational. He followed up last night’s 200 free victory with another win in the 100 free tonight. Pieroni flipped in 19.96 and stretched out his lead through the back half. He touched in 42.10, clipping the NCAA ‘A’ cut by a hundredth.

Purdue’s Kaersten Meitz put up her first sub-16:00 mile tonight. Meitz knocked almost 10 seconds off her time in 15:54.41, followed by Indiana’s Cassy Jernberg in 16:04.57 and Florida’s Kahra Williams in 16:13.39. All 3 swimmers are likely to make NCAAs based on what it took to make the meet last season. In the men’s version of the race, Florida’s Ben Lawless edged out teammate Blake Manganiello 14:57.04 to 14:57.55. They’re within a second of what it took to make NCAAs last season.

Breaststroke star Lilly King finished off her specialty sweep for the Hoosiers in the 200 breast. King shot off the blocks to take a big lead up front, holding steady into the finish with a 2:10.99. That’s a few tenths shy of the 2017 NCAA qualifying mark, but she’s likely already qualified in the 100 breast.

Jan Switkowski picked up another win with a new best time in the 200 back. Switkowski was neck-and-neck with Indiana’s Mohamed Samy throughout the race, edging out Samy in 1:42.70 to Samy’s 1:42.84. Maxime Rooney rounded out the top 3 in 1:43.17. Switkowski’s winning time was about a second shy of what it took to make NCAAs last season. He went on to take 2nd in the 200 fly, posting a 1:43.27 to just miss the 2017 NCAA wualifying time. Winning the race was Indiana’s Vini Lanza, who narrowly missed the NCAA ‘A’ cut, coming within 6 hundredths of it with a 1:41.50 in the 200 fly.

Additional swimmers who likely made NCAAs included Florida’s Sydney Sell, who swam under the 2017 invite time with a 1:53.43 in the 200 back. Virginia Tech’s Klaudia Nazieblo was well under last season’s qualifying time with a 1:55.90 in the 200 fly, while Purdue’s Taite Kitchel (1:56.42) snuck under the mark in 2nd place. Indiana’s Grace Haskett came within a tenth of the 2017 mark with her 48.72 in the 100 free. On the men’s side, Purdue’s Marat Amaltdinov was under the 2017 invite time with a 1:54.27 to win the 200 breast.

In the women’s 400 free relay, Indiana swam under the provisional qualifying mark with their 3:16.60. The Florida men hit the NCAA qualifying standard to win the race in 2:51.53.

MEN’S TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2:

University of Florida- 1009 Indiana University- 847 Virginia Tech- 530 Purdue University- 361 Missouri State University- 327 Southern Illinois University- 141 U.S. Naval Academy- 122 University of North Carolina- 109

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2: