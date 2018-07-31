Photo Vault from Day 1 Prelims at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals

USA Swimming’s 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals got underway today in Irvine, California. A big thank you to photographer Jack Spitser for sharing these images with us from prelims on Day One.

Anna Keating (photo: Jack Spitser)

Ben Dillard (photo: Jack Spitser)

Jordan Morgan (photo: Jack Spitser)

Rachel Rhee (photo: Jack Spitser)

Matthew Willenbring (photo: Jack Spitser)

Kaito Koyama (photo: Jack Spitser)

Joshua Matheny (photo: Jack Spitser)

Josh Bottelberghe (photo: Jack Spitser)

Ellie Andrew (photo: Jack Spitser)

Desirae Mangaoang (photo: Jack Spitser)

Spencer Daily (photo: Jack Spitser)

SwimMac Coach (photo: Jack Spitser)

