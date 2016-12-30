Phelps Appears Twice on NBC Today’s #2016BestNine Instagram Collage

Can’t get enough of Michael Phelps? Well neither can the rest of the world.
This afternoon NBC’s Today posted their #2016BestNine photo collage–a grouping of Today‘s most-popular Instagram photos from 2016–which included two pictures of the greatest Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps.
The first of the Phelps pictures shows the GOAT with his lustrous 2016 Olympic medal haul of 6 medals (5 gold & 1 silver) draped around his neck. In the second of the two Phelps photos we actually see two images of the most decorated Olympian of all time: on the left a young, 19-year-old Phelps holds up his first Olympic gold which he won by way of crushing the field and setting a new world record in the 400 IM in Athens, 2004; on the right Phelps holds his final Olympic gold medal, won in Rio by way of the 400 medley relay in which Phelps, Ryan Murphy, Cody Miller, and Nathan Adrian established a new Olympic record.
Phelps is joined by fellow 2016 Olympians Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Madison Kocian, Laurie Hernandez, and Aly Raisman in Today‘s #2016BestNine collage. Known as the ‘Final Five,’ the quintet from Team USA won gold in the women’s team gymnastics event in Rio for the second straight Olympics by a margin of 8.209 points–the largest margin of victory ever since the “Perfect 10” scoring system was replaced with the current scoring system, implemented into gymnastics in 2006.
Also featured in Today‘s #2016BestNine are two babies born to members of Today‘s cast (though none of Mr. Boomer Phelps), the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, and a double image of actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet: one from the movie Titanic, the other from a recent red carpet event.
In addition to the gold medals he won in the pool and lucrative endorsements he scored out of the water, Michael Phelps won big on the internet and social media in 2016. In August, shortly after the conclusion of the Rio Olympics, we wrote that Phelps was the most-mentioned athlete on Twitter during the Olympics. A few weeks ago, the Phelps “Rule Yourself” Under Armour ad was named best ad of the year by the Adweek.
Here’s a look at all 9 photos:
