Perchè gli Atleti mangiano le Medaglie?

USA Swimming Restructures National Team, Unger/Mintenko to Lead Lindsay Mintenko will “oversee National Team,” but Mike Unger’s new responsibilities will include the National Team Division.

College Swimming Preview: 10/16/17 – 10/22/17 The college swim season really heats up this week with the highly-anticipated Texas-Florida-Indiana triangular meet on Friday and Saturday. That could give us a rematch in the ongoing Caeleb Dressel-Joseph Schooling rivalry, as well as pit 200 free stars Townley Haas and Blake Pieroni against each other.

College Swimming Roundup: 10/9/17 – 10/15/17 The SMU Classic came through with some shockingly-fast early-season swims on the women’s side, with USC taking the crown by a half-point over Louisville.

Peaty, Scott, Ulyett, Anderson Among Brits Headed To Copenhagen British Swimming has released its 10-swimmer strong roster for the 2017 European Short Course Championships set for December 13-17th in Copenhagen, Denmark.