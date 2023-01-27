Penn State Swim & Dive Welcomes Villanova at McCoy Natatorium

Courtesy: Go PSU Sports

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State swimming and diving concludes a streak of three consecutive home meets at McCoy Natatorium Friday at 4 p.m. against Villanova.

Friends, family and fans can follow the action with a live stream on B1G+ and live results through the Meet Mobile app.

The Nittany Lions:

For last weekend’s meet against ranked Virginia Tech, the Nittany Lions claimed two B1G weekly honors.

Eduardo Cisternas inked his name atop Penn State record books in the men’s 1000 Free (8:56.63), prompting the Big Ten to name him as their swimmer of the week.

Also noticed by the Big Ten for his winning performance in the 100 Back (47.41), freshman Cooper Morley took the conference’s freshman of the week award.

In addition to two conference awards, the men’s and women’s teams broke three school records, earned eight entries in Penn State’s all-time top-10 times sheets and swam and dove to multiple NCAA Zone and B-Cuts in the past two weekends. They look to carry their momentum through the final meet of the regular season and into several postseason championships.

The Wildcats:

Villanova’s men’s and women’s team travel to McCoy with season records of 2-3 and 2-4. At last year’s senior meet, both Penn State squads emerged victorious.

