Penn State Hires Kyle Walthall as Assistant Coach

Courtesy: PSU Sports

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The Penn State Nittany Lions swimming and diving team have announced the acquisition of Kyle Walthall as assistant coach.

Walthall will work with both the men’s and women’s swimming teams during the 2023-24 season.

Walthall was serving as Head Coach at Ashland University before coming on the staff in Happy Valley. He coached for seven years in total at Ashland, five as head coach leading the Eagles to a men’s second and women’s third-place finish in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference/Mountain East Conference Championships. He’s also helped several individual swimmers get to the NCAA Division II National Championships.

Walthall is a former swimmer himself, competing for York College Pennsylvania and winning the NCAA Division III National Championship in the 100 breast. He also competed in the 2016 Olympic trials in that event.

He was a six-time NCAA All-American (2014-2016) and was Capital Atlantic Conference Swimmer of the Year in 2014 and 2016 and the Rookie of the Year in 2013.

Before coming to Ashland University, Walthall was an instrumental part in building a NCAA Division II program at Barton College (N.C.) as an assistant coach helping them earn several top marks in their inaugural season.

Walthall earned a Bachelor of Science degree in sport management from York with a focus in athletic administration.