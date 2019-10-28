Peaty Breaks Down 1st ISL Experience: “This is the future” (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Reported by Torrey Hart/Jared Anderson.

MEN’S 100 BREAST

1. Adam Peaty – London Roar – 56.19

2. Felipe Lima – LA Current – 57.04

3. Kirill Prigoda – London Roar – 57.29

4. Michael Andrew – New York Breakers – 57.74

5. Erik Persson – Iron – 58.23

6. Marco Koch – New York Breakers – 58.40

7. Josh Prenot – LA Current – 58.73

8. Peter John Stevens – Iron – 59.50

To no one’s surprise, London Roar’s Adam Peaty turned it on in the second 50 to control the race, his second individual win of his ISL debut. Kirill Prigoda and Felipe Lima were not far behind in the early lengths, but neither were able to get under :57. Michael Andrew was the final swimmer to get under 58 seconds. The race yielded big points for the London Roar, who finished first and third.

Adam Peaty showcased his signature super turnover to take the win in the men’s 100 breaststroke in 56.19. While Peaty is far and away the most dominant 100 breaststroke competitor in the Olympic venue, he is not considered the obvious favorite in the short course venues. Kirill Prigoda nabbed another 6 points for Roar with a 3rd-place finish, while LA’s Felipe Lima sandwiched himself between the two, securing 7 points for the Current, last weekend’s second-place team in their ISL debut in Dallas. Peaty’s time was nearly a full second faster than Lima’s, who hit in 57.04 ahead of Prigoda’s 57.29. The New York Breakers and Iron did not fare well in this race, placing 4th/6th and 5th/8th, respectively.