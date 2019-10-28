Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katinka Hosszu on Iron Making ISL Championships: “It’s not a lost game” (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

  • Group B, Match 2
  • Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019
  • 6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)
  • Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
  • Short Course Meters (SCM) format
  • ESPN3 Live Stream Links:
  • Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers
  • Start Lists (pre-meet)
  • Full day 1 results
  • Full day 2 results

Reported by Torrey Hart/Jared Anderson.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

The crowd went wild for hometown star Katinka Hosszu, swimming in lane 8 to set up the outside smoke. She led slightly at the halfway mark, then took off on breaststroke. Sydney Pickrem started to close the gap, but Hosszu left her in the dust on the final 50.

Katinka Hosszu dominated the women’s 200 IM, despite swimming out of lane 8. London’s Sydney Pickrem looked to challenge Hosszu over the first 100 meters, but couldn’t hang with the Iron Lady on the final 100. Hosszu’s new training will be put to the test later when she dives back in to swim the women’s 200 butterfly, a race that will in feature four of the same women as the IM, barring any last-minute changes by the coaches.

Jred

It is.

They might be the third best team, but they would need to win the next meet to have any chance to get through, and that seems very unlikely. And even if they did it might not be enough, they would probably need London or Energy Standard to perform poorly as well.

They might be the 4th best team, but only 2 euro teams can make it, and they aren’t beating London or Energy Standard.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
commonwombat

Am tending to agree. Roar are clearly stronger across the board and it would appear to be the case with ES as well. They’re most likely unfortunate with regards to the structure of finals qualification and maybe this is something that can be finetuned in future IF this league evolves into a longer term proposition and potentially expands but, at this point, the business reality will require 2 of the finals teams being US based entities.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Troyy

Off-topic, but I hope they’re planning to move the final around instead of just hosting it in Vegas repeatedly. Also hosting the final so close to Christmas could be a huge mistake.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
44 seconds ago
Bongresswoman Katie Hill

Is Shane Tusup’s new female swim protege involved with The ISL? If so, which team?
If she isn’t, one of the teams should draft her ASAP. The fans would dig it!

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
Jred

She isn’t because she decided not to compete. I believe she was with the Aqua Centurions.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
marley09

Although Katinka is putting on a brave face in this interview the math just isn’t on Team Iron’s side. You need to contort yourself to see a pathway for Iron to have a spot in Vegas because they need a first place finish over the 3 other Euro teams which isn’t out of the question, I guess, but also need ES or London Roar to lose to the Aqua Centurians. I can’t see the 2nd part of this happening.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago

