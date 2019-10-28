Katinka Hosszu on Iron Making ISL Championships: “It’s not a lost game” (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST
- Group B, Match 2
- Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019
- 6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ESPN3 Live Stream Links:
- Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers
- Start Lists (pre-meet)
- Full day 1 results
- Full day 2 results
Reported by Torrey Hart/Jared Anderson.
WOMEN’S 200 IM
The crowd went wild for hometown star Katinka Hosszu, swimming in lane 8 to set up the outside smoke. She led slightly at the halfway mark, then took off on breaststroke. Sydney Pickrem started to close the gap, but Hosszu left her in the dust on the final 50.
It is.
They might be the third best team, but they would need to win the next meet to have any chance to get through, and that seems very unlikely. And even if they did it might not be enough, they would probably need London or Energy Standard to perform poorly as well.
They might be the 4th best team, but only 2 euro teams can make it, and they aren’t beating London or Energy Standard.
Am tending to agree. Roar are clearly stronger across the board and it would appear to be the case with ES as well. They’re most likely unfortunate with regards to the structure of finals qualification and maybe this is something that can be finetuned in future IF this league evolves into a longer term proposition and potentially expands but, at this point, the business reality will require 2 of the finals teams being US based entities.
Off-topic, but I hope they’re planning to move the final around instead of just hosting it in Vegas repeatedly. Also hosting the final so close to Christmas could be a huge mistake.
Is Shane Tusup’s new female swim protege involved with The ISL? If so, which team?
If she isn’t, one of the teams should draft her ASAP. The fans would dig it!
She isn’t because she decided not to compete. I believe she was with the Aqua Centurions.
Although Katinka is putting on a brave face in this interview the math just isn’t on Team Iron’s side. You need to contort yourself to see a pathway for Iron to have a spot in Vegas because they need a first place finish over the 3 other Euro teams which isn’t out of the question, I guess, but also need ES or London Roar to lose to the Aqua Centurians. I can’t see the 2nd part of this happening.