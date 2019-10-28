Katinka Hosszu on Iron Making ISL Championships: “It’s not a lost game” (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Reported by Torrey Hart/Jared Anderson.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

Katinka Hosszu dominated the women’s 200 IM, despite swimming out of lane 8. London’s Sydney Pickrem looked to challenge Hosszu over the first 100 meters, but couldn’t hang with the Iron Lady on the final 100. Hosszu’s new training will be put to the test later when she dives back in to swim the women’s 200 butterfly, a race that will in feature four of the same women as the IM, barring any last-minute changes by the coaches.