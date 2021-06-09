PEAK Swimming Head Coach & Owner Abi Liu on Reaching Swimmers Through the Soles

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Abi Liu is the head coach and owner of PEAK Swimming in Northern California. You may have noticed Abi on deck thanks to her styling kicks. In this sit-down with SwimSwam, Abi talks about her shoe collection and how it’s become a coaching tool.

Abi also discussed all the obstacles of the past year and a half, including dealing with otherness. It’s an honest, informative discussion that we hope you enjoy!

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.