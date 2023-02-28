Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifying Period Opens Wednesday

The qualifying period for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will officially open on Wednesday, March 1. The qualifying window will be open for just under 16 months, set to close on June 23, 2024.
Just like the qualifying period for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, which opened back in November, the first day of qualifying coincides with the first day of a USA Swimming event, as the second leg of the Pro Swim Series kicks off Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
See the Olympic qualifying standards below:
Although major swimming nations such as the United States, Australia, Great Britain and Canada will host a selection trials event where swimmers will need to perform in order to qualify for the Games, other countries will select their roster for Paris based on how they perform inside the qualifying period in various Olympic-qualifying events approved by World Aquatics.
The qualifying period only relates to individual events. For relays, the top three countries in each relay at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka will automatically qualify for the Games. The remaining spots in each event will then go to the 13 fastest countries per relay event from the 2023 Worlds and the 2024 Worlds in Doha, combining results, with final swims getting priority.
The 2024 World Championships in Doha are scheduled for Feb. 2-18, 2024, ending some 159 days before the Games.
The swimming competition at the Paris Olympics will run from July 27-August 4, 2024.
I didn’t hear the whole discussion but I think it was Rohan Taylor talking on the stream for Vic Open and he said Australia won’t have trials for 2024 Worlds and athletes will just be able to nominate themselves for selection. I can’t imagine many big names will be nominating themselves …
There’s still a pile of cash up for grabs at Worlds. Some will chase that.
Europe always has a championship before the Olympics, and while it’s not to the stature of a normal Euros, there are always a few big names there.
What does it mean when it says “combining results” for the relay qualification? Just that the top 13 times will qualify, and those times can come from either 2023 or 2024 worlds?
Or is there some kind of system where a country might be punished for not attending or for performing poorly at 2024 worlds? I assumed that WA would try to make a strong incentive to send a proper team to 2024 worlds, but really for any country with any chance of a relay medal (barring maybe Russia), then as long as they don’t DQ at 2023 worlds they will comfortably qualify.
The former. There’s no punishment for not attending 2024 worlds so any medal contender should qualify easily unless something goes terribly wrong.
2024 Mickey Mouse world championships
Speaking of the 2024 Olympics, if you were a betting person, whom do you think is more likely to win an individual Olympic Gold in Paris:
Caeleb Dressel (does he even want to swim anymore?), or
Evgeny Rylov (will there be a negotiated settlement in the Ukraine War and the Russians are allowed to compete?)
Who is likelier?
I think I have a better chance at a gold medal than Rylov. Russians won’t be invited.
If we’re talking actual real chances then I think neither.
If we’re talking under the assumption that they both attend and properly train: Dressel would very likely win 50 free and Rylov would very likely win 200 back.