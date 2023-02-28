Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifying Period Opens Wednesday

The qualifying period for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will officially open on Wednesday, March 1. The qualifying window will be open for just under 16 months, set to close on June 23, 2024.

Just like the qualifying period for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, which opened back in November, the first day of qualifying coincides with the first day of a USA Swimming event, as the second leg of the Pro Swim Series kicks off Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See the Olympic qualifying standards below:

Although major swimming nations such as the United States, Australia, Great Britain and Canada will host a selection trials event where swimmers will need to perform in order to qualify for the Games, other countries will select their roster for Paris based on how they perform inside the qualifying period in various Olympic-qualifying events approved by World Aquatics.

See a rundown of the international meets on the calendar for March 2023 here.

The qualifying period only relates to individual events. For relays, the top three countries in each relay at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka will automatically qualify for the Games. The remaining spots in each event will then go to the 13 fastest countries per relay event from the 2023 Worlds and the 2024 Worlds in Doha, combining results, with final swims getting priority.

The 2024 World Championships in Doha are scheduled for Feb. 2-18, 2024, ending some 159 days before the Games.

The swimming competition at the Paris Olympics will run from July 27-August 4, 2024.