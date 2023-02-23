High-Level International Meets For March 2023

With the 2023 World Championships on the schedule for July, nations around the world are gearing up for qualification meets and selection trials.

March is quite a busy month on virtually every continent, beginning with the Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale, USA and ending with the Portugal Open.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

03/01 – 03/04 Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale (USA)

03/02 – 03/03 Tokyo Senior Spring Swimming Meeting (JPN)

03/03 – 03/05 15th National Meeting of Bethune (FRA)

03/03 – 03/05 Open Absoluto & Junior Invierno Madrid (ESP)

03/04 – 03/05 1st Dell’Orso Trophy – Time Trial CRITERIA (ITA)

03/04 – 03/05 41st International Hi-Point Meeting (SUI)

03/09 – 03/11 International Swimming Meet Makedonikoi (GRE)

03/09 – 03/13 Victorian Age Long Course Championships (AUS)

03/09 – 03/11 Swedish Grand Prix (SWE)

03/09 – 03/11 Edinburgh International Meet (GBR)

03/09 – 03/11 Serbian Open (SRB)

03/09 – 03/13 South Australia State Age Championships (AUS)

03/10 – 03/11 Giant Open, Event #1 (FRA)

03/10 – 03/11 Trofeu CN Sabadell (ESP)

03/10 – 03/12 New South Wales State Open Championships (AUS)

03/11 – 03/12 FFN Golden Tour Marseille (FRA)

03/14 – 03/15 Giant Open, Event #2 (FRA)

03/14 – 03/19 53rd Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships (SGP)

03/15 – 03/18 Swiss Long Course Championships (SUI)

03/15 – 03/16 FFN Golden Tour Nice (FRA)

03/16 – 03/18 10th Trophy of Milan (ITA)

03/16 – 03/19 Western Canadian Championships (CAN)

03/16 – 03/19 Eastern Canadian Championships (CAN)

03/17 – 03/18 Giant Open, Final (FRA)

03/17 – 03/18 City of Florence Trophy (ITA)

03/18 – 03/19 National Preparation Meet, Queensland (AUS)

03/21 – 03/25 National Junior Age Group Championships (RSA)

03/23 – 03/25 Linköping Water Games (SWE)

03/24 – 03/25 Swimming Grand Prix (POL)

03/27 – 03/30 The 45th National JOC Junior Olympic Cup Spring Swimming Tournament (JPN)

03/28 – 04/01 Spanish Open Championships (ESP)

03/28 – 04/02 Canadian Swimming Trials (CAN)

03/29 – 04/01 Portugal Open (POR)