Para Worlds Day 6: Boggioni and Inkook Take Down WRs, Long Claims Gold

2017 PARA SWIMMING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, December 2nd to Wednesday, December 7th
- Francisco Marquez Olympic Swimming Pool, Mexico City
- LCM
The sixth and final day of the 2017 Para Swimming World Championships featured a handful of quick swims, including two new World Records.
The United States’ Robert Griswold took gold in the men’s SM8 200 IM, going 2:33.85. Jessica Long took first in the women’s race in 2:49.93. In second was teammate Julia Gaffney in 3:07.08.
Wenpan Huang continued his phenomenal meet in the men’s SM3 150IM. In prelims, he went 2:58.36 — a new meet record — but obliterated that time in finals, going 2:51.50.
Monica Boggioni took gold and set a new World Record in the women’s SM4 150IM, in 2:41.52. Just behind her was Jiao Cheng, setting a new Asian record in 2:41.67.
Korea’s Lee Inkook took gold in the men’s S14 100 fly, blasting a 57.78 for a new World Record. His teammate Wonsang Cho took second in 1:01.27.
In the women’s S9 50 free, Spain’s Sarai Gascon downed the meet record, going 29.13.
To close out the meet, China took gold and set a new meet record in the men’s 4×50 free relay, going 2:18.86. They were well ahead of the second-place team from Italy, which went 2:44.36. The United States was fifth in 3:13.75.
