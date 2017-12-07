Para Worlds Day 6: Boggioni and Inkook Take Down WRs, Long Claims Gold

2017 PARA SWIMMING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, December 2nd to Wednesday, December 7th

Francisco Marquez Olympic Swimming Pool, Mexico City

LCM

The sixth and final day of the 2017 Para Swimming World Championships featured a handful of quick swims, including two new World Records.

The United States’ Robert Griswold took gold in the men’s SM8 200 IM, going 2:33.85. Jessica Long took first in the women’s race in 2:49.93. In second was teammate Julia Gaffney in 3:07.08.

Wenpan Huang continued his phenomenal meet in the men’s SM3 150IM. In prelims, he went 2:58.36 — a new meet record — but obliterated that time in finals, going 2:51.50.

Monica Boggioni took gold and set a new World Record in the women’s SM4 150IM, in 2:41.52. Just behind her was Jiao Cheng, setting a new Asian record in 2:41.67.

Korea’s Lee Inkook took gold in the men’s S14 100 fly, blasting a 57.78 for a new World Record. His teammate Wonsang Cho took second in 1:01.27.

In the women’s S9 50 free, Spain’s Sarai Gascon downed the meet record, going 29.13.

To close out the meet, China took gold and set a new meet record in the men’s 4×50 free relay, going 2:18.86. They were well ahead of the second-place team from Italy, which went 2:44.36. The United States was fifth in 3:13.75.