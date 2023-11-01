Panitz, Jankovics Lead Ohio State To Sweep of Virginia Tech

Ohio State vs Virginia Tech (+Iowa Diving)

DAY 1 RECAP

COLUMBUS, Ohio –Propelled by 14 event wins, the Ohio State swimming and diving teams are in the lead after the first day of a dual meet versus the Virginia Tech Hokies. The #4 Buckeye women have a commanding 144.00-42.00 lead over the #18 Hokies and the #12 men are ahead of the #9 Hokies, 103.00-83.00.

Tristan Jankovics picked up two big wins on Friday night, the first of his collegiate career. He turned in the first NCAA standard time of the night for the Buckeyes, recording a B standard time of 1:46.11 in the 200 IM. He was also victorious in the 200 back, touching the wall at 1:44.77.

Also earning two individual event wins was Josie Panitz. Panitz placed first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:00.36 and won the 100 breast with an NCAA B standard time of 1:00.13. She finished over three seconds ahead of second-place finished Hannah Bach (1:03.19) in the 100 breast.

Lena Hentschel earned two wins on the boards. She started by winning the 3-meter dive with an overall score of 343.30 and capped the night with a victory on the 1-meter board with a score of 340.74. Both are NCAA Zones qualifying scores.

Reigning 1-meter national champion Lyle Yost turned in an impressive performance Friday night, scoring a 427.05 on the 1-meter springboard. He bested second-place finisher Tyler Read (337.80) by almost 100 points. Yost and Read’s scores are both NCAA Zones qualifiers.

Amy Fulmer swam the 100 free in 49.06 to place first and record an NCAA B standard time.

Prior to the start of the meet, Charlie Clark swam a time trial in the 1000 free and broke his own program record with a new time of 8:47.19.

The Buckeyes opened the night with a victory in the 200 free relay, with the team of Teresa Ivan, Katherine Zenick, Nyah Funderburke and Amy Fulmer finishing in 1:30.26.

The 500 free went to Maya Geringer, who finished in a time of 4:54.96. Alex Metzler picked up the win on the men’s side, swimming the 500 free in 4:27.04.

The men’s and women’s teams both earned wins in the 200 fly, with Jessica Eden finishing in 2:01.18 and Chachi Gustafson finishing in 1:47.58.

Mo Noaman was the winner of the 3-meter dive with an overall score of 384.75, which is an NCAA Zones qualifying score.

Other divers turning in NCAA Zones qualifying scores on the 3-meter were: Janie Boyle (328.05), Michelle Mazzara (285.30), Jack Matthews (353.20), Kylie Flory (340.75) and Tyler Read (323.75). Zones qualifiers on the 1-meter board were: Boyle (295.25), Matthews (322.35) and Clayton Chaplin (321.75).

Ohio State closed the night with a win in the 400 medley relay. The team of Funderburke, Panitz, Zenick and Fulmer finished in a time of 3:37.51.

Buckeye Top Finishes – Women

200 Free Relay: 1. T. Ivan, K. Zenick, N. Funderburke, A. Fulmer (1:30.26), 2. Tristan Harrison, Catherine Russo, Mairin O’Brien, Allie Fenska (1:31.98)

200 IM: 1. J. Panitz (2:00.36), 3. J. Eden (2:01.90)

500 Free: 1. M. Geringer (4:54.96), 3. Lucy Malys (4:56.03)

100 Breast: 1. J. Panitz (1:00.13), 2. Hannah Bach (1:03.19), 3. Reese Dehen (1:04.53)

3-Meter Dive: 1. L. Hentschel (343.30), 2. J. Boyle (328.05)

200 Back: 3. Paige Hall (1:57.37)

100 Free: 1. A. Fulmer (49.06), 2. T. Ivan (49.52), 3. A. Fenska (51.42)

200 Fly: 1. J. Eden (2:01.18), 2. L. Malys (2:02.00), 3. Kyra Sommerstad (2:03.93)

400 Medley Relay: 1. N. Funderburke, J. Panitz, K. Zenick, A. Fulmer (3:37.51), 2. T. Harrison, H. Bach, M. Kraus, T. Ivan (3:39.05)

1-Meter Dive: 1. L. Hentschel (340.75), 2. J. Boyle (295.25)

Buckeye Top Finishes – Men

200 Free Relay: Daniel Baltes, Mario McDonald, Jean-Pierre Khouzam, Ruslan Gaziev (1:19.15), 3. Henry Dvorak, Evan Fentress, Evan Blazer, Pete Krusinski (1:22.44).

200 IM: 1. T. Jankovics (1:46.11)

500 Free: 1. A. Metzler (4:27.04), 2. Sam Campbell (4:28.12), 3. Mason Edmund (4:30.18)

100 Breast: 4. Karl Helmuth (55.71)

3-Meter Dive: 1. M. Noaman (384.75), 2. J. Matthews (353.20), 3. K. Flory (340.75)

200 Back: 1. T. Jankovics (1:44.77)

100 Free: 2. R. Gaziev (43.68)

200 Fly: 1. C. Gustafson (1:47.58), 2. A. Metzler (1:50.14), 3. Caleb Ellis (1:50.83)

400 Medley Relay: 2. R. Gaziev, K. Helmuth, JP Khouzam, D. Baltes (3:16.71)

1-Meter Dive: 1. L. Yost (427.05), 2. T. Read (337.80)

Up Next

The Buckeyes conclude their meet with the Hokies on Saturday, Oct. 28 with events beginning at 10:00 a.m.

DAY 2 RECAP

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The crowd at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion was electric Saturday afternoon as the Ohio State swimming and diving teams opened the season with victories over Virginia Tech. The #4 women dominated the #18 Hokies, 226-135, and the #12 men upset the #9 Hokies, 193.5-178.5.

Jessica Eden recorded the first NCAA B standard time of the day for the Buckeyes, swimming a 4:17.28 in the 400 IM to win the event. She touched the wall six seconds ahead of teammate Lucy Malys, who placed second with a time of 4:23.42. It was Eden’s second individual win of the weekend; she also placed first in the 200 fly (2:01.18) on Friday.

Tristan Jankovics had another strong day for the Buckeyes, picking up his third win of the weekend. He went 3:50.66 in the 400 IM, which is an NCAA B standard time. Jankovics had a four-second lead on the second-place finisher (Nico Garcia, 3:54.98). He also recorded a B standard time in the 200 IM (1:46.11) on Friday night.

Josie Panitz increased her win count on the weekend to three with a victory in the 200 breast, finishing in 2:14.09. Panitz had a four-second lead on Reese Dehen, who placed second with a time of 2:19.93.

Janie Boyle, a transfer from the University of Texas, earned her first win as a Buckeye on the platform. She recorded an overall score of 282.00, which is an NCAA Zones qualifying score. Ciara McGing (281.60) and Lena Hentschel (259.25) placed second and third, respectively, and their scores are also NCAA Zones qualifying scores.

Lyle Yost continued to impress, winning the platform dive with a score of 400.10. He finished almost 50 points ahead of teammate Kylie Flory (351.55), who placed second. Both Yost and Flory’s scores are NCAA Zones qualifying scores. Clayton Chaplin (338.55) placed third and his score is also an NCAA Zones qualifier.

Going into the final event of the day, the 400 free relay, the men’s team had a 10-point lead over the Hokies. The energy was palpable as the Buckeyes’ lead-off swimmer, Daniel Baltes, got on the blocks. Although the Hokies led most of the way, anchor Gaziev went into high gear, overtaking Virginia Tech and securing Ohio State’s win in the event with a time of 2:54.96. Tomas Navikonis and Jean-Pierre Khouzam were also on the relay team.

Teresa Ivan recorded an NCAA B standard time in the 50 free, touching the wall at 22.67.

The Buckeyes once again opened the day with a relay win. The team of Nyah Funderburke, Hannah Bach, Katherine Zenick and Amy Fulmer were victorious in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:39.03.

Gaziev earned his first win of the season, placing first in the 200 free with a time of 1:36.08.

Also earning her first win of the season was Morgan Kraus, who swam the 100 fly in 54.03.

Buckeye Top Finishes – Women

200 Medley Relay: 1. N. Funderburke, H. Bach, K. Zenick, A. Fulmer (1:39.03), 2. Tristan Harrison, J. Panitz, Catherine Russo, Teresa Ivan (1:39.49)

400 IM: 1. J. Eden (4:17.28), 2. Lucy Malys (4:23.42), 3. Mia Rankin (4:24.37)

200 Free: 3. P. Hall (1:50.90)

100 Fly: 1. M. Kraus (54.03), 2. T. Harrison (54.31)

200 Breast: 1. J. Panitz (2:14.09), 2. R. Dehen (2:19.93)

100 Back: A. Fulmer (53.96)*

50 Free: T. Ivan (22.67)*

1000 Free: Gwen Woodbury (9:56.79)*

400 Free Relay: A. Fulmer, T. Ivan, T. Harrision, K. Zenick (3:18.49)*

Platform Dive: 1. J. Boyle (282.00), 2. C. McGing (281.60), 3. L. Hentschel (259.25)

Buckeye Top Finishes – Men

200 Medley Relay: 2. R. Gaziev, Pete Krusinski, Jean-Pierre Khouzam, Daniel Baltes (1:27.38), 3. Luke Paxton, Karl Helmuth, Evan Fentress, Mario McDonald (1:29.31)

400 IM: 1. T. Jankovics (3:50.66), 3. Mason Edmund (3:58.36)

200 Free: 1. R Gaziev (1:36.08), 3. Tomas Navikonis (1:38.18)

100 Fly: 2. JP Khouzam (48.57)

200 Breast: 4. Billy Regan (2:00.90)

100 Back: 2. T. Jankovics (48.66), 3. L. Paxton (49.09)

50 Free: 2. R. Gaziev (20.10)

1000 Free: 2. Sam Campbell (9:17.46), 3. Alex Axon (9:19.20)

400 Free Relay: 1. D. Baltes, T. Navikonis, JP Khouzam, R. Gaziev (2:54.96)

Platform Dive: 1. L. Yost (400.10), 2. K. Flory (351.55), 3. C. Chaplin (338.55)

* Exhibition

Up Next

The women are back in action on Friday, Nov. 3 when they host Akron for a dual meet at 5:00 p.m. Both teams take on Denison at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Over two days, Virginia Tech battled it out against Ohio State in swimming and diving. The women finished with a final score of 135-226 and the men finished with a final score of 178.5-193.5.



Tech Women

Carmen Weiler Sastre, Fanni Gyurinovics, Emily Claesson and Caroline Bentz show when they are together, they bring the speed. In the 200 free relay, they placed third with a time of 1:32.46. They followed this performance by placing third in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:45.16. They placed third again in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:42.94. They finished the meet with the 400 free relay placing first with a time of 3:21.16



In the 200 IM, Bentz placed second with a time of 2:01.34. She then tied for first with Weiler Sastre in the 200 back with a time of 1:56.77. They followed this performance with the 200 free. Weiler Sastre placed first with a time of 1:49.04 and Bentz followed in second with a time of 1:49.38. Then in the 100 back, Weiler Sastre placed first with a time of 54.07 followed by Bentz in second with a time of 54.11.



Claesson placed third in the 100 fly with a time of 56.83. Allison Henry also placed third in the 200 breast with a time of 2:19.99.



In the distance races, Chase Travis placed second in the 500 free with a time of 4:55.59. She then placed first in the 1000 free with a time of 10:05.79



Tech Men

In the 200 free relay, Carles Coll Marti, Brendan Whitfield, William Hayon and Yousseff Ramadan show they are unstoppable by placing first with a time of 1:18.75. This is the fifth fastest time in the country.



Ramadan, Coll Marti, Mario Molla Yanes and Brendan Whitfield swam the10th fastest time in the country in the 400 Medley relay. They placed first with a time of 3:11.09. In the 200 medley relay they also swam the 10th fastest time in the country placing first with a time of 1:26.22.



Coll Marti brought the speed to all of his individual races. In the Men 200 IM, Coll Marti placed second with a time of 1:49.10 followed by Mario Molla Yanes in third with a time of 1:49.34. The Hokies then swept the 100 breast. Coll Marti placed first with a time of 54.29. AJ Pouch then placed second with a time of 55.35 followed by Cobi Lopez Miro with a time of 55.38. The Hokies repeated this in the 200 breast. Coll Marti placed first with a time of 1:56.23. This is the ninth fastest time in the country. Pouch then placed second with a time of 1:57.64 and Joseph Hong placed third with a time of 2:00.81.



Nico Garcia Saiz had stellar performances over the two days. In the 200 back, he placed second with a time of 1:45.00. Lee Naber was right behind him and placed third with a time of 1:48.63. In the 400 IM Garcia Saiz placed second with a time of 3:54.98. He finished the meet by placing first in the 1000 free with a time of 9:13.39.



Whitfield continues to prove he is an asset to the team. In the 100 free, he placed first with a time of 43.67. Ramadan was close behind him placing third with a time of 44.06. Whitfield then placed second in the 200 free with a time of 1:36.32.



In the 100 fly, Molla Yanes placed first with a time of 47.66. Hayon followed in third with a time of 48.70.



On the boards, Jacob Fisher placed third in the 1-meter competition with a score of 329.30.



Coming Up

Next weekend on Nov. 4, Tech is back at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center for an intrasquad scrimmage. They will be continuing the Hokie Belt Challenge to see which team will come out on top.