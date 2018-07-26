Pan Pacs Warning Shots: Ikee Puts Up 53.47 1Free/56.50 1Fly At HS Meet

2018 Kanto High School Championship Swimming Games

While competing at the 2018 Kanto High School Championship Swimming Games over July 21st – July 23rd, 18-year-old Rikako Ikee threw down impressive times across her bread-and-butter sprint free and fly events. Opting out of the splash n’ dash, Ikee took on the 100m free and 100m fly, where she easily snatched gold ahead of her competitors and did so in world-class fashion.

Already positioned 8th in the world this season with the 100m free time of 53.03 she produced at the Japan Swim back in April, Ikee cranked out another sub-54 second outing of 53.47 at Yokohama. That clocking sits among the teen’s top 5 performances and sets her up nicely as the one to beat headed into next month’s highly anticipated Asian Games. Only Asians Menghui Zhu of China and Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong have been in Ikee’s range this year, owning season-best efforts of 53.40 and 53.86, respectively.

In terms of the upcoming Pan Pacs, Ikee’s time from the weekend would put up a fight against Simone Manuel and Mallory Comerford of America and would have finished 4th in last night’s U.S. Nationals final.

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 100 FREE

BronteAUS
CAMPBELL
04/09
52.27
2Cate
CAMPBELL		AUS52.3703/01
3Simone
MANUEL		USA52.5407/25
4Pernille
BLUME		DEN52.7206/30
5Charlotte
BONNET		FRA52.7405/26
6Sarah
SJOSTROM		SWE52.7704/08
7Taylor
RUCK		CAN52.9612/16
8Rikako
IKEE		JPN53.0304/08
9Mallory
COMERFORD		SA53.0907/25
10Emma
McKEON		AUS53.2507/02
View Top 27»

Ikee is currently sitting as the #1 100m flyer in the world right now, even ahead of Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden. Ikee rocked a monster effort of 56.23 back at the Mare Nostrum Monaco stop, a time that would have taken bronze at last year’s World Championships. At the Kanto HS meet, Ikee scorched another sub-57 time of 56.50 to prove once again she is a major player among the world’s best heading into the final 2 years of the Olympic quad.

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 100 FLY

RikakoJPN
IKEE
06/17
56.23
2Sarah
SJOSTROM		SWE56.2906/30
3Emma
McKEON		AUS56.6107/03
4Madeline
GROVES		AUS57.1904/06
5Kelsi
DAHLIA		USA57.2907/06
View Top 26»

Tate4

I read from social media that Haughey opt out of Asian Games.

44 minutes ago
bear drinks beer

Yes, she did. She was battling an injury.

31 minutes ago

