Pallister Punches Australian Record In 800 Freestyle

2020 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA VIRTUAL C’SHIPS

Thursday, November 26th – Sunday, November 29th

Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Perth & Melbourne

SCM (25m)

Start dates & times vary in each city

Just a few events after Kaylee McKeown fired off a new World Record in the women’s 200m back, Lani Pallister produced a new Australian Record in the women’s 800m free.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the first time in history, the Australian Short Course Swimming Championships are taking place virtually. Contested as 4 sessions of timed finals, the virtual competition spans Brisbane (Chandler), Sydney (Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre), Hobart (Hobart Aquatic Centre), Perth (HBF Stadium) and Melbourne (MSAC subject to COVID restrictions).

Pallister was competing at the Brisbane (Chandler) location when she hit the wall in a big-time performance of 8:10.12. That outing overtook the Cotton Tree teen’s previous PB of 8:11.71, which stood as the Aussie national record since only this past September.

Splits are not available at this time and the mother-trained Pallister now just sits among the top 20 performers in the world all-time in slot #18.

After a breakout year in 2018 where Pallister struck gold multiple times at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships, she wreaked havoc on the podium at the 2019 World Junior Championships. Pallister topped the women’s 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle podiums there in Budapest, as well as snagged 200m free silver.