Only Living Member of 1936 Olympic Team, Iris Cummings Turns 100

Iris Cummings, who is the only surviving member of the United States Olympic team that competed at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, turns 100 today.

Born in Los Angeles in 1920, Cummings began competing in swimming following her attendance of the 1932 Olympics in LA. After training alone for the first year of her career, she joined the Los Angeles Athletic Club in 1934. Just two years later she became the National Champion in the 200 breast. After earning a spot on the US Team traveling to the 1936 Olympics by finishing third in the 200 breast (at the time the top three in each event were selected to travel to the Games) at Olympic Trials, she raised her own funds in order to pay for the cost of traveling to Germany for the games. She was among just 46 women selected to represent the United States at the Games that year.

At the Olympic Games, she finished fourth in her heat, eliminating her from competing in the finals of the event. She would go on to retain her National Champion in the event until 1939, where she finished second. She retired following that race due to the unlikelihood of the 1940 Olympic Games occurring with the impending World War.

Following her retirement from the sport, she attended the University of South Carolina, earning her pilot’s license in 1939 and serving as a flight instructor during the Second World War. She later served in the AAF Ferry Command as a part of the Women’s Auxilary Ferrying Squadron. The group was later made a part of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs).

After the war ended she would go on to found the aeronautics program at Harvey Mudd College, which is now one of the seven members of the Claremont Colleges. The Claremont-Mudd-Scripps swim team presents an award in her honor every year.

The Claremont-Mudd-Scripps swim team has a yearly award in her honor

Former SwimSwam senior writer Torrey Hart with Cummings in 2019.

In 2000 Cummings was inducted into the National Flight Instructors Hall of Fame in recognition of her long and distinguished career.