One Year ‘Til Tokyo Paralympics & Athletes Already Looking Forward

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics would have kicked off tomorrow with opening ceremonies from Japan.

Though the worldwide coronavirus pandemic pushed the event a year into the future, top Paralympians are already looking forward, celebrating the new “one year til Tokyo” date on social media today.

The original August 25 opening ceremonies were pushed forward by 364 days. That means the newly-scheduled opening ceremony date comes exactly one year from today. The Tokyo Paralympics will now run from Tuesday, August 24 to Sunday, September 5 of 2021.

Here’s a few of the top social media posts celebrating the one-year marker – albeit for the second time:

Masks can’t hide Team GBR’s smiles

In one year, the world celebrates the power, determination, and joy of sport. #Paralympicspic.twitter.com/ywdxk08gJK — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 24, 2020

1 year to go (again) #Tokyo2020ne Be part of @ParalympicsGB’s journey to Tokyo in 2021. Join our team at https://t.co/q7BXQ4Dlrf#ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/c9j3Q8y4Do — Claire Cashmore MBE (@ClaireCashmore) August 24, 2020

The Reuters news service reports that the Tokyo Skytree – the world’s tallest tower – was list with Paralympic colors today in honor of the one-year-to-go benchmark.

In 2016, China led all Paralympic swimming teams with 37 gold medals and 92 overall medals. Ukraine was second with 25 golds and 74 total medals. Belarusian Ihar Boki won an astounding six golds and one bronze, leading all athletes in gold medals, while three athletes tied for the lead at 9 total medals: Daniel Dias of Brazil (4 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze), Yelyzaveta Mereshko of the Ukraine (4 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze), and Ievgenii Bogodaiko of the Ukraine (4 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze).