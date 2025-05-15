Olympic Medalists Torri Huske, Michael Andrew, Ilya Kharun Headline 2025 Sun Devil Open

2025 Sun Devil Open

May 16-18, 2025

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

While a handful of swimmers are tuning up out East a few weeks out of the US National Championships in Indianapolis, one of the biggest concentrations of this late racing will be in Tempe, Arizona at the 2025 Sun Devil Open.

That meet will attract Olympians, pros, National Teamers, and other elites from across the West Coast. That includes swimmers like Canadians Ilya Kharun and Taylor Ruck and US Olympian Michael Andrew, who train at Arizona State, as well as other big names from programs like Stanford.

That includes Olympic gold medalist in the 100 fly Torri Huske. She is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, 200 IM, with an offbeat entry in the 200 breaststroke.

Huske’s coach Greg Meehan has taken on a new role as the National Team Director at USA Swimming, and while he is still writing her workouts, they are being primarily executed by Stanford assistants Katie Robinson and Kim Williams.

The sprint freestyles and the 100 fly are her bread-and-butter events, but she has the versatility to play around with the 200 free or 200 IM. She swam the latter at the U.S. Olympic Trials last summer, ultimately scratching out of finals, but swam the former in her last meet at the Pro Swim in Ft. Lauderdale.

Her teammates Lucy Bell and Caroline Bricker will also be at the meet, among several others.

The Stanford men will be represented by a big squad as well, including Henry McFadden, who won a silver medal on the American 800 free relay at the 2023 World Championships before he started his college career. He hasn’t been under 1:47 in the 200 free since December 2023, when he swam 1:46.80 at the U.S. Open.

Other notable names in attendance include National Teamer Jonny Kulow, Aruban Olympian Mike Schreuders, Grant House, Jack Dolan, and German Olympian Rafael Miroslaw, who is now representing Sun Devil Aquatics.

Kharun, who also trains with the home team, is entered in the 50 free and all three butterfly races. Andrew, who is in his first season ever training with a coach other than his father, is entered in the 50 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, 50 back, and 100 fly, leaning into the recently-announced addition of the 50 meter stroke events to the Olympics.

Besides the elites preparing for National and World Championship meets, the meet also features a deep roster of local junior-aged swimmers like 16-year-old Junior National Team member Paige Downey of Gold Medal Swim Club and 16-year-old Delaney Barbee of the Arizona Dolphins.

The 2025 US National Championships, which will pick the team for the 2025 World Championships among many other international meets, will be held June 3-7 in Indianapolis.