Best Drag Suits for Competitive Swimmers And Resistance Training

Drag suits have been a staple in competitive swim training for decades. You don’t need a scientific study to tell you that swimming with extra resistance builds power — just ask any coach. From sprint sets to aerobic base work, a good drag suit helps you feel the difference when you strip down to your racing brief or tech suit.

Adding drag is like adding weights in the gym — it builds strength, improves form under resistance, and sharpens your feel for the water when it counts. Whether you’re grinding through threshold sets or fine-tuning speed on short rest, a drag suit makes your training more efficient. It’s one of the simplest ways to add load without complicating your routine.

Used by club swimmers, college programs, and even pros, drag suits continue to be one of the most valuable and underrated pieces of gear in the bag. For many, it’s a daily tool — a staple for power days and aerobic maintenance alike.

In this guide, we’ve rounded up four of the best drag suits for 2025. These picks are built for swimmers who want to crank up the resistance and make every yard count. And as always, Speedo still leads the lane.

🏁 QUICK TAKE: Drag Suit Essentials for 2025

Top Pick : Speedo Polymesh Drag Suit – the industry standard for resistance training.

: Speedo Polymesh Drag Suit – the industry standard for resistance training. Premium Choice : Arena Reversible Drag Suit – dual-purpose design with high-end fabric.

: Arena Reversible Drag Suit – dual-purpose design with high-end fabric. Budget Option : Sporti Mesh Training Suit – affordable, durable, and great for first-time drag suit users.

: Sporti Mesh Training Suit – affordable, durable, and great for first-time drag suit users. Power Training: FINIS Ultimate Drag Suit – extra resistance for serious sprint and strength sets.

💡 Whether you’re a sprinter building power or a distance swimmer looking to add resistance, these suits help you train smarter—and faster.

SPEEDO Male Polymesh Drag Suit

Approx Price: $40

Why It’s a Top Pick: Speedo’s Polymesh Drag Suit has been around forever — and for good reason. It’s the standard for resistance training: lightweight mesh, durable stitching, and enough bagginess to create meaningful drag without ballooning out mid-lap.

Mesh design creates consistent resistance

Interior brief provides modesty and secure fit

Trusted by age groupers, D1 programs, and pros alike

Best For: Sprinters, power sets, and anyone serious about dryland-to-water strength crossover. If you’re only going to buy one drag suit, this is the one.

ARENA Men’s Reversible Drag Suit

Approx Price: $49

Why It’s a Top Pick: Arena delivers a premium take with this reversible option — essentially two suits in one. Slightly sleeker than the Speedo mesh model, this one sits tighter on the body but still provides reliable resistance.

Reversible design extends lifespan

Sleek cut, slightly less bulky than classic drag suits

Made with Arena’s durable training fabric

Best For: Daily trainers who want to log yards in a higher-end feel. The reversible factor makes this a smart buy for swimmers who rotate through practice suits quickly.

SPORTI Mesh Training Suit

Approx Price: $16

Why It’s a Top Pick: If you’re looking for a budget-friendly way to add resistance to your swim without overthinking it, Sporti’s Mesh Training Suit is the move. It’s not flashy, but it gets the job done.

Basic mesh construction creates drag

Elastic waistband with drawstring

Incredibly affordable at under $20

Best For: Younger swimmers, masters, or anyone trying drag sets for the first time. This is a perfect backup suit or low-cost entry point to resistance training.

FINIS Ultimate Drag Suit

Approx Price: $30

Why It’s a Top Pick: True to the name, the Ultimate Drag Suit is built specifically for serious resistance training. Its dual-layer design and unique square-weave mesh material add more resistance than your average mesh suit.

Patented mesh fabric increases surface friction

Built-in compression layer adds structure and fit

Designed for short bursts and resistance-focused sets

Best For: Sprinters, strength sets, and high-intensity interval work. This isn’t your everyday yardage suit — it’s for when you want to feel the burn.

