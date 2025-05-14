2025 U.S. Open Will Return to Austin; Other Key 2025-2026 Dates and Locations Announced

USA Swimming has released dates and host locations for the Winter 2025 National Championship meets and 2026 National Championship meets.

Announced 2025-2026 Events:

US Open – December 3-6, 2025 – Austin, Texas (University of Texas)

Winter Junior Championships East – December 10-13, 2025 – Indianapolis, Indiana (IU Natatorium)

Winter Junior Championships West – December 10-13, 2025 – Austin, Texas (University of Texas)

Open Water National Championships – April 2-4, 2026 – Sarasota, Florida (Nathan Benderson Park)

US National Championships – July 28-August 1, 2026 – Irvine, California (William Woollett Junior Aquatics Center)

Pan Pacific Championships – August 12-15, 2026 – Irvine, California (William Woollett Junior Aquatics Center)

Other meets, including the Pro Swim Series, will be announced later this year.

The season’s national calendar will begin in Austin for the US Open in Long Course Meters; a week later, Winter Juniors will be held in Short Course Yards in Austin and Indianapolis, two bedrock facilities and cities for United States swimming.

While Indianapolis has remained a regular host, Austin hasn’t hosted a big senior-level national meet since the 2018 Pro Swim Series.

Open Water Nationals will return to Sarasota, Florida for the fourth consecutive year in early April.

Then the US National Championships and Pan Pacific Championships will both be hosted in Irvine, California in July and August. The 2026 US National Championships will not be a major selection meet in 2026, as USA Swimming is trying a new approach that picks the 2026 Pan Pacs team based on summer 2025 championship results.

Time standards and any selection implications from these meets (including the National Team and 2026 Short Course World Championships team) have not yet been announced.