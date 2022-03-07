Olympic Medalist Regan Smith NCAA DI Championships Top Seed in 3 Events

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

3-time Olympic medalist and Team Speedo Athlete Regan Smith has shouldered challenging years since her star-turn at the 2019 World Championships. Her 100 and 200 backstroke world records earned her the white-hot spotlight of swimming fame. With the added pressure more stressors followed, the pandemic, deciding on college, and managing NIL. It was simply a lot. Regan made it through, earning Olympic hardware, a Speedo partnership, and a place on the Stanford Cardinal team.

In this podcast Regan hints at the challenges, but mostly she smiled, having recently dropped the top seeded times for Women’s NCAA DI Championships in the 100 and 200 backstroke, and 200 butterfly. At PAC 12 Championships Regan kept Stanford teammate Torri Huske honest in the 100 butterfly, pulling up second with a 49.87. Regan broke the 100 back PAC 12 record, dropping a 49.5, then followed up with a 49.23 medley relay lead-off leg. In the 200 butterfly Regan snapped a 1:50.99, good enough for the win.

SwimSwam sources have been telling us Stanford Head Coach Greg Meehan isn’t fully resting his elite talent at NCAA Champs, saving some steam for the International Team Trials in late April, however, Regan slid past my question effortlessly without answering.

SwimSwam also reported that at NCAA Champs Regan’s swimming the 100 back and taking on the tough Day 4 double, 200 back/200 fly. Again, Regan pushed off, not confirming her NCAA schedule…though I would love to see that herculean effort.

