Olympic Gold Medalist Melanie Margalis Joins Georgia Tech Swimming Coaching Staff

Another Olympic medal-winning swimmer has entered the ranks of collegiate coaches. Georgia Tech announced on Wednesday the hiring of Melanie Margalis as a new assistant coach. She fills the spot previously occupied by Ryan Kauth, who left the program in the offseason to become the head coach at Division III Messiah University.

While Margalis, 30, has no prior formal coaching experience, she has a ton of experience in elite swimming. At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Margalis won a gold medal as a member of the American 800 free relay and finished 4th individually in the 200 IM. She is now the second Olympic gold medalist on the Georgia Tech staff: head coach Courtney Hart has two Olympic gold medals from the 2000 Games, one of the few NCAA Division I head coaches with an Olympic gold medal herself.

Most of Margalis’ time as an adult swimmer, both in the NCAA and as a pro, was done at the University of Georgia, about 90 minutes east of Atlanta. After missing the 2021 US Olympic Team, though, she moved to the city and began training with the Georgia Tech coaches.

Hart is also an alumus of the University of Georgia program.

“I’m so thankful to Courtney and the Georgia Tech athletic department for this opportunity! After swimming for these coaches for the last year, I cannot wait to work alongside them,” Margalis said of her recent experience at Georgia Tech.

“I always knew I wanted to use my swimming experience to help the next generation and I’m ready to pass along all of my knowledge. I’m so excited for the future of this program and feel extremely grateful that I get to be a part of it.”

In addition to her Olympic medal, Margalis has a number of other international medals. That includes long course World Championship gold medals in relays in 2017 and 2019, another in shortcuorse in 2018, an individual Pan Pacs silver medal in the 400 IM in 2018, and 7 other World Championship medals.

At her last meet, the US International Team Trials in April, she swam one race, finishing 14th in the 200 free.

Margalis also brings national championship pedigree as she was part of the 2013 and 2014 women’s NCAA National Championship teams. Margalis was a key member of both teams earning All-American honors in the 200 breast, 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay in 2013.

She improved this impact with a fourth-place finish in the 200 breast, third place in the 400 IM and second place in the 200 IM while also swimming on the third place 400 medley relay team and fourth place 400 free relay team in 2014. In total, she is a 17-time All-American.

With Margalis’ hire, the GT coaching staff combined have 61 All-American honors from their time as athletes. That includes 17 from Margalis.

They are also the only power five program in the nation to have three full-time female coaches on staff.

Also on staff are diving coach John Ames, assistant coach Angie Nicoletta, assistant coach Michael Norment, and assistant coach Chico Rego.

The Georgia Tech men finished 5th at the 2022 ACC Championships, but graduate a huge portion of their points. Out of 319.5 individual points scored at that meet, 138 were done by 5th year seniors, and another 51 were done by traditional seniors, who could return next season, but have not yet announced plans to do so. There is still an upward swing for the Yellow Jackets, however: their freshman class were their top scorers with 179.5 individual points, including 61 from Berke Saka.

The Georgia Tech women finished 10th at ACCs. While they don’t lose nearly as much as the men with their senior class, easily their top scorer at the meet Cami Hidalgo (72 points, diving) did graduate.

Margalis is at least the second Olympic gold medalist to get her first collegiate coaching job this offseason: former NCAA Champion at Louisville Kelsi Dahlia was named an associate coach at Notre Dame earlier this month.

Margalis says that she’s not planning to compete anymore, but is leaving the door open for a “fluid future” if she decides that she wants to start racing again later.