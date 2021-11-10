Olivier, Nowaczyk Notch Multiple Wins In Bethune

14th MEETING NATIONAL DE BETHUNE (FRA)

November 5th – November 7th

Bethune, France

LCM (50m)

Results

The 14th edition of the National De Bethune meet in France took place November 5th – 7th with several notable performances taking place in the long course pool.

Host nation athlete Marc-Antoine Olivier was among the competitors, with the 27-year-old firing off victories in the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events. He notched times of 3:58.31, 8:06.22 and 15:19.45, respectively to handle the field with ease. The ace also captured the 200m free gold in a time of 1:53.73.

Olivier is a world-class athlete in both pool and open water, having claimed 10k open water bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio while also nabbing bronze in both the 5k and 10k at the 2020 European Championships.

On the women’s side, Lison Nowaczyk captured more than one victory, starting with the women’s 50m free. The 18-year-old notched a gold medal-winning time of 25.57 to take the title by over a second, while also topping the podium in the 100m free in 55.73.

The outings were far-removed from her personal bests of 25.24 and 54.92, respectively but they got the job done here to add some hardware to her resume.