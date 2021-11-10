Vanderbilt Extends Win Streak, Defeats Tulane; Green Wave Suffers First Loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt swimming extended its winning streak to four with a 149-111 win over Tulane at Centennial Sportsplex on Saturday.
Francesca Neubauer and Grayson Almasi each won a pair of events and both Vanderbilt relays won to help the Commodores remain unbeaten at home this season.
“It was good to get a win at home,” said Vanderbilt head coach Jeremy Organ. “We just have to continue to work hard like we have been. Overall, it’s been a good Fall with some good progress, and that midseason meet can help us see where we are for the second half of the season to prepare for the SEC meet.”
Neubauer posted Vanderbilt’s first individual win of the event in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:03.99. She completed the sweep in the breaststroke with a winning time of 2:18.68 in the 200.
Almasi swept the 50 and 100 freestyles. She won the first sprint with a time of 23.90, and minutes later, won the 100 free in 52.66.
Vanderbilt’s 200-yard medley relay teams finished first and second to start the meet, with the Commodores top quartet timing out at 1:44.58. The 400-free relay capped the victory over the Green Wave with a winning time of 3:29.22.
Vanderbilt will wrap up its Fall schedule at the Miami Invitational, Nov. 18-20.
Courtesy: Tulane Athletics
Nashville, Tenn. – The Tulane swimming and diving team fell to Vanderbilt 149-111 on Saturday. The Green Wave recorded six first place finishes and two podium sweeps in the loss.
This is Tulane’s first loss of the fall season.
“Our team is small and considering our lack of depth, the swimmers competed well” head coach Leah Stancil said. “I was pleased with the execution of race strategies and the splits of most of the races. Now we need to continue to improve and fine tune our technical skills, our starts, turns and finishes. Overall, I am pleased with the team’s progress, we are moving in the right direction.”
For the third straight meet Senior Noa Heron took both the 1000-yard free (10:14.57) and the 500-yd free (4:58.20). In the 500-yd free, Heron posted her best time of the season by 3.94 seconds.
Teammate Lilly Byrne took first in the 200-yd free (1:51.32). Byrne also hit the wall right behind Heron in the 500-yd free at 4:59.48.
Danielle Titus continued her dominance in the 100-yd back with a time of 55.90. The sophomore also found herself at the top of the podium in the Green Wave’s sweep in the 200-yd back. Titus came in with a time of 2:03.71, Gianna Spremullo touched the wall second at 2:07.14 and Mya Drost-Parra was close behind at 2:07.99.
The women of the Green Wave also swept the podium in the 400-yd IM. Drost-Parra finished in first with a time of 4:30.09, .20 seconds behind her was Spremullo hitting the wall at 4:30.29 and rounding out the sweep was Kate Amar with a time of 4:35.72.
The Green Wave return to action Nov. 18-20 at the Houston November Invite.