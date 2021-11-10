Vanderbilt Extends Win Streak, Defeats Tulane; Green Wave Suffers First Loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt swimming extended its winning streak to four with a 149-111 win over Tulane at Centennial Sportsplex on Saturday.

Francesca Neubauer and Grayson Almasi each won a pair of events and both Vanderbilt relays won to help the Commodores remain unbeaten at home this season.

“It was good to get a win at home,” said Vanderbilt head coach Jeremy Organ. “We just have to continue to work hard like we have been. Overall, it’s been a good Fall with some good progress, and that midseason meet can help us see where we are for the second half of the season to prepare for the SEC meet.”

Neubauer posted Vanderbilt’s first individual win of the event in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:03.99. She completed the sweep in the breaststroke with a winning time of 2:18.68 in the 200.

Almasi swept the 50 and 100 freestyles. She won the first sprint with a time of 23.90, and minutes later, won the 100 free in 52.66.

Kailia Utley won the 200 butterfly with a finish of 2:04.25, while Tonner Debeer won the 100 butterfly at 55.77.

Vanderbilt’s 200-yard medley relay teams finished first and second to start the meet, with the Commodores top quartet timing out at 1:44.58. The 400-free relay capped the victory over the Green Wave with a winning time of 3:29.22.

Vanderbilt will wrap up its Fall schedule at the Miami Invitational, Nov. 18-20.