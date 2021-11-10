UIndy Defeats Butler, Findlay in Tri-Meet

INDIANAPOLIS – Yesterday against McKendree, Liki Prema of the University of Indianapolis men’s swimming & diving team broke the school record in the 200 breast at 1:57.95. However, today against Findlay, Prema passed that mark and produced an even stronger time at 1:57.49, earning him a B-standard and a first-place finish in the race.
The records didn’t stop there, as Alexis Lumaj of the women’s program set the new school record over in the diving in the 3 meter-6 dives at 311.40. This won her the event and slides her by the previous record set by Cassie Kury of 277.05 in 2020.
Finally, Cade Hammond is now the new school record holder in the 1 meter-6 dives for the men’s squad after his 415.65 final score today. Not only did Hammond win the event, he breaks the previous mark of 375.82 set by Payton Staman in 2020.
Prema, Lumaj, and Hammond were just a few individuals in a giant team effort which saw both swimming & diving programs dominate yet again in the pool. On the women’s side, the Greyhounds dropped Findlay 206-91 and Butler 226-61. The men took down Findlay 195-90.
HOW IT HAPPENED (WOMEN)
A solid all-around performance saw three different Hounds bring home top finishes in two different events. Karolina Dubcakova won the 1,000 free (B-standard of 10:17.97) and 500 free (B-standard 5:02.15). Joining her was Krystal Caylor, who notched top marks in the 50 free (B-standard of 23.77) and 100 fly (56.33). Finally, Marizel van Jaarsveld was victorious in the 200 fly (B-standard of 2:00.97) and 200 IM (B-standard of 2:01.32).
In the 100 back, Mia Krstevska pulled in a top time of 57.86. One event later, Julia Simioni touched the wall at a winning mark in the 100 breast at 1:04.77. Continuing the trend of success, Anahi Schreuders logged the best time for the Hounds in the 100 free at 53.49. Later, Kaitlyn McCoy dropped in a strong winning mark of 2:01.18 in the 200 back for a B-standard. Alaina Joyce also tallied a best time on the afternoon for UIndy, this one coming in the 200 breast at 2:27.62.
Once again, both relays were won by the No. 1 Greyhounds. The 400 MR, featuring the quartet of McCoy, Simioni, Van Jaarsveld, and Johanna Buys, touched the wall over the competing field at 3:47.20. In the final event of the afternoon, the 400 FR of Buys, van Jaarsveld, Schreuders, and Caylor corralled a winning time of 3:25.36.
Over in the diving, Lumaj broke the school record and won the 3 meter while Mikaela Starr pulled in a third place finish in the event (244.27). In the 1 meter, Starr collected a second place mark (260.92) while Lumaj (250.57) and Sarah Kerbrat (239.70) went third and fourth, respectively.
HOW IT HAPPENED (MEN’S)
Along with his record-breaking performance in the 200 breast, Prema capped off a great day with his second win in the 100 breast (B-standard at 53.71). Hammond also added to his diving school record in the 3 meter with a win in the 1 meter (415.65). Sebastian Wenk managed to pull together a big day in the pool with wins in both the 200 free (B-standard at 1:39.41) and 500 free (4:45.18).
Single event individual victories went to Christian Hedeen (1,000 free at 9:45.63), Bartek Swiderski (100 back at 50.04), Joao Silva (50 free at 20.74), Andras Tiszai (200 back at 1:51.13), and Kael Yorke (100 fly and B-standard at 49.01).
Both relays pulled off victories for the men, with the 400 MR (Jeron Thompson, Prema, Yorke, and Victor Antonon) winning at 3:19.74 and the 400 FR (Silva, Austin Kehr, Thompson, and Antonon) notching a top finish at 3:01.96.
While Hammond swept the diving, Casey Crawford added a second place finish in the 1 meter (350.47) while Jason Lenzo was third (324.15). Lenzo earned second in the 3 meter (299.47) while Crawford was third (293.85)
HOUND BYTES
Final thoughts on the day from head coach Jason Hite…
“It was another good meet for us, especially seeing three school records be broken. We’re looking forward to the House of Champions meet and making some cuts for nationals.”
UP NEXT
The Greyhounds return to the pool on Nov. 18-20 for the House of Champions meet beginning at 10 a.m.
Courtesy: Butler Athletics
INDIANAPOLIS – The Butler swim team was in action over the weekend competing against both UIndy and Findlay in a meet hosted by the Greyhounds. The Bulldogs will continue to train this week in preparation for the three-day House of Champions meet coming up on Thursday, Nov. 18 at IUPUI.
Head Coach Maurice Stewart tabbed Cami McGrady as the “Swimmer of the Meet”. She posted a season-best time in the 200 Free and also competed at a high level for BU in the 100 Breast, 100 Fly and 400 Free Relay.
One of the best performances from Saturday belonged to Alani Hightower-Bend. She placed second overall in the 200 Back with a time of 2:08.41. It was her first time competing in this event and she still posted a BIG EAST qualifying time! Sophia Guyer (2:17.40) and Abby Hobrough(2:23.23) were also in action during this event. Guyer placed fifth and Hobrough ended in seventh.
Hightower-Bend was also the top BU swimmer in the 50 Free. Her time of 24.83 was good enough for fifth place. Abigail Roberts (26.01), Issy Petersen (26.55) and Lauren Kirchner (26.77) all ended the day in the top ten for BU.
Grace Crane swam well for BU in multiple events on Saturday. She took third in the 200 IM (2:16.56) and fourth in the 500 Free (5:23.23). Allie Carmichael was just behind Crane in the 200 IM to place fourth (2:17.26). Avery Pielfinished in sixth (2:17.82) while Abigail Nebot ended in seventh (2:19.79).
In the 100 Back, five Bulldogs finished within seconds of each other. Gianna Leffler (1:02.07) led the pack in fourth and Guyer (1:02.89) was right there in fifth. A season-best time for Claire Mastrandrea put her in sixth (1:02.99), Rachel Geller took seventh (1:03.62) and Cotter Welch ended in eighth (1:03.90).
Avery Piel led Butler in both the 200 Fly and 100 Free. She placed fifth in the Fly (2:20.20) and eighth in the Free (56.22) Petersen and Mattea Dumdey also tied in the Free with identical times of 58.06.
Olivia Klafta and Colleen Carey finished back-to-back for Butler in the 1000 Free. Klafta finished in fifth (11:38.41) while Carey took sixth (11:54.85).
Hobrough, Dumdey and Roberts were the top BU swimmers in the 200 Free. Hobrough was out in front for a fifth place finish (2:03.72). Teammates Dumdey and Roberts were back-to-back in eighth (2:07.41) and ninth (2:07.55)
The 100 and 200 Breast events were highlighted by Abigail Nebot. She finished sixth in the 200 (2:33.75) and seventh in the 100 (1:10.91) to lead Butler.
BU had two top-ten finishers in the 100 Fly. Emily Klemptner touched the wall in eighth place (1:04.56) and McGrady was close behind in 10th (1:05.26).
In relay action, Butler placed sixth in the 400 Medley and fourth in the 400 Free. Guyer, Carmichael, Piel and Hightower-Bend formed the 400 Medley team that posted a time of 4:10.76. Hobrough, Petersen, Welch, and Klafta represented the team in the 400 Free with a time of 3:49.16.
Meet Scores
UIndy 206 – Findlay 91
UIndy 226 – Butler 61
Findlay 202 – Butler 86