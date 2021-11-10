UIndy Defeats Butler, Findlay in Tri-Meet

Courtesy: Butler Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS – The Butler swim team was in action over the weekend competing against both UIndy and Findlay in a meet hosted by the Greyhounds. The Bulldogs will continue to train this week in preparation for the three-day House of Champions meet coming up on Thursday, Nov. 18 at IUPUI.

Head Coach Maurice Stewart tabbed Cami McGrady as the “Swimmer of the Meet”. She posted a season-best time in the 200 Free and also competed at a high level for BU in the 100 Breast, 100 Fly and 400 Free Relay.

One of the best performances from Saturday belonged to Alani Hightower-Bend . She placed second overall in the 200 Back with a time of 2:08.41. It was her first time competing in this event and she still posted a BIG EAST qualifying time! Sophia Guyer (2:17.40) and Abby Hobrough (2:23.23) were also in action during this event. Guyer placed fifth and Hobrough ended in seventh.

Hightower-Bend was also the top BU swimmer in the 50 Free. Her time of 24.83 was good enough for fifth place. Abigail Roberts (26.01), Issy Petersen (26.55) and Lauren Kirchner (26.77) all ended the day in the top ten for BU.

Grace Crane swam well for BU in multiple events on Saturday. She took third in the 200 IM (2:16.56) and fourth in the 500 Free (5:23.23). Allie Carmichael was just behind Crane in the 200 IM to place fourth (2:17.26). Avery Piel finished in sixth (2:17.82) while Abigail Nebot ended in seventh (2:19.79).

In the 100 Back, five Bulldogs finished within seconds of each other. Gianna Leffler (1:02.07) led the pack in fourth and Guyer (1:02.89) was right there in fifth. A season-best time for Claire Mastrandrea put her in sixth (1:02.99), Rachel Geller took seventh (1:03.62) and Cotter Welch ended in eighth (1:03.90).

Avery Piel led Butler in both the 200 Fly and 100 Free. She placed fifth in the Fly (2:20.20) and eighth in the Free (56.22) Petersen and Mattea Dumdey also tied in the Free with identical times of 58.06.

Olivia Klafta and Colleen Carey finished back-to-back for Butler in the 1000 Free. Klafta finished in fifth (11:38.41) while Carey took sixth (11:54.85).

Hobrough, Dumdey and Roberts were the top BU swimmers in the 200 Free. Hobrough was out in front for a fifth place finish (2:03.72). Teammates Dumdey and Roberts were back-to-back in eighth (2:07.41) and ninth (2:07.55)

The 100 and 200 Breast events were highlighted by Abigail Nebot . She finished sixth in the 200 (2:33.75) and seventh in the 100 (1:10.91) to lead Butler.

BU had two top-ten finishers in the 100 Fly. Emily Klemptner touched the wall in eighth place (1:04.56) and McGrady was close behind in 10th (1:05.26).

In relay action, Butler placed sixth in the 400 Medley and fourth in the 400 Free. Guyer, Carmichael, Piel and Hightower-Bend formed the 400 Medley team that posted a time of 4:10.76. Hobrough, Petersen, Welch, and Klafta represented the team in the 400 Free with a time of 3:49.16.

Meet Scores

UIndy 206 – Findlay 91

UIndy 226 – Butler 61

Findlay 202 – Butler 86