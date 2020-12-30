Olivia Della Torre Will Follow in Her Sister’s Footsteps as a Georgia Bulldog

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Georgia Bulldogs are making another family connection this fall, adding high school junior Olivia Della Torre to their incoming class for the fall of 2022.

Olivia Della Torre is the younger sister of Danielle Della Torre, who is a current senior on the Georgia Bulldog roster. Other Georgia siblings to have committed to Georgia over the last year include Mia Abruzzo (older brother Andrew), Sam Kohm (older brother Zach), and Emma Norton (older brother Mitchell).

“ I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Georgia! I would like to take my coaches, family, & friends! Go dawgs!!! ️“

Last year, as a sophomore Olivia Della Torre was the Georgia 4A-5A state champion in the 200 IM (2:04.04) and 100 fly (54.06). She also anchored Oconee County’s title-winning 200 free relay with a 23.72 anchor split.

Olivia Della Torre’s Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.05

100 free – 52.70

100 breast – 1:04.45

200 breast – 2:19.53

100 fly – 54.06

200 fly – 2:05.88

200 IM – 2:04.04

400 IM – 4:28.95

Included in the times above are a Winter US Open cut in the 100 yard fly (based on 2019 standards).

Olivia has a similar skillset as Danielle did at this point of her high school career, save that Olivia is a better butterflier so far. Danielle, an NCAA qualifier as both a sophomore and junior, currently ranks #2 in Georgia history in the 100 breaststroke, #4 in the 200 breaststroke, and #7 in the 200 IM.

Olivia has been progressing more quickly in her butterfly events, and so she may have a slightly different focus in college than her sister, but likewise projects to be a very good IMer based on her versatility.

Olivia Della Torre trains with the Athens Bulldog Swim Club based out of the University of Georgia.

Also committing to Georgia women in the class 2022 are the aforementioned Emma Norton, plus Elizabeth Isakson. All 3 are from the state of Georgia.

