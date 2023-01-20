Olga Yasianovich, Ex-Coach of European Champ Shkurdai, Takes Florida Club Coaching Job

Belarusian swim coach Olga Yasianovich has landed at the United Swim Club in Tallahassee, Florida, following a two-month stint with the Denver-area Colorado Stars at the end of last year.

Yasianovich is best known for coaching 20-year-old Belarusian star Anastasiya Shkurdai, who made the 100 butterfly final at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and won the 100 fly at the 2019 European Short Course Championships.

Yasianovich parted ways with Shkurdai last year after a decade working together, moving to the United States to pursue further coaching opportunities. Shkurdai stayed behind in Belarus, ineligible to race in the NCAA because she competed professionally in the International Swimming League (ISL) from 2019 to 2021 representing Energy Standard.

After attending the American Swimming Coaches’ Association (ASCA) World Clinic last September, Yasianovich spent two months learning from Missy Franklin’s former coach, Todd Schmitz, with the Colorado Stars in November and December.

Now Yasianovich has found a full-time position with United Swim Club, which is owned and operated by three-time Belarusian Olympians Pavel and Sveta Sankovich. Pavel, the head coach of United Swim Club, represented Belarus at the Summer Games in 2008, 2012, and 2016 while Sveta competed at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

“I believe it is very important to focus on stroke skill and technique development from an early age,” Yasianovich told SwimSwam. “This contributes to the prevention of future injuries as the athlete matures. And equally important is the development of strategic swimming skills by focusing on setting goals and achieving them, which will help realize the athlete’s potential for long-term development.

“This is what I love to do: Teach correct and effective swimming technique, to help realize the potential of the child, and work to increase their self-awareness, mental toughness and self-discipline while helping athletes focus on personal goals.

“I think not every athlete can become an Olympic champion,” she added. “But the development, the right habits, knowledge and experience, the character and will power that athletes get from training daily, learning to set goals and moving towards their realization, enjoying the process together with their teammates — all this is an invaluable experience that will be useful to them in life.”

World Aquatics (formerly FINA) recently said that they have no update on the competitive status of banned Russian and Belarusian athletes heading into 2023 after Russia invaded Ukraine last February.