How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/19-1/22

With conference season right around the corner, this week in college swimming is shaping up to be the closest thing to a “rivalry week” that swimming has.

Two classic rivalry meets opening the weekend’s schedule are Alabama vs. Auburn and Florida vs. Florida State. The Auburn and Alabama men were ranked 15th and 14th in SwimSwam’s recent Power Rankings, meaning it has potential to be a very close meet, at least for the men.

Cal and Stanford are taking a trip to Arizona this weekend for exciting Pac-12 match-ups. Stanford’s first stop is Arizona State, as the Sun Devil men will return to action for the first time since theri mid-season invite. Cal will start at Arizona, then swap with Stanford the following day.

Big Ten teams are also set for some traditional rivalry match-ups, highlighted by Indiana taking on Purdue and Ohio State heading to Ann Arbor to face Michigan. On the ACC side, Louisville will travel to Lexington to face in-state rival Kentucky, while Virginia will travel to North Carolina to compete against UNC and NC State in a two-day meet.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with SwimSwam’s top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

#3/#12 Florida vs. Florida State

January 20, 2pm (ET)

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile

#14/#5 Alabama vs. #15/#22 Auburn

January 20, 4pm (CT)

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile

#4/HM Arizona State vs. #9/#5 Stanford

January 20, 2pm (MT)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results: MeetMobile

#1/#9 Cal vs. #24/#24 Arizona

January 20, 2pm (MT)

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile

#7/#1 Virginia vs. #5/#4 NC State vs. –/#13 UNC

January 20-21, 4pm & 11am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results:

#19/#18 LSU vs. #11/#23 Texas A&M

January 21, 10am (CT)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results: MeetMobile

–/#17 Kentucky vs. #18/#6 Louisville

January 21, 1pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results

#12/#10 Georgia vs. #8/#11 Tennessee

January 21, 11am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results

#10/#7 Ohio State vs. #16/#16 Michigan

January 21, 11am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results

HM/– Purdue vs. #6/#8 Indiana

January 21, 10am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results

#1/#9 Cal vs. #4/HM Arizona State

January 21, 12pm (MT)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results: MeetMobile

#9/#5 Stanford vs. #24/#24 Arizona

January 21, 11am (MT)

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile

#23/– Georgia Tech vs. Queens vs. West Florida

January 20, 3pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results

#13/#25 Virginia Tech vs. Penn State

January 21, 10am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results: MeetMobile

–/#20 Northwestern vs. –/#15 Wisconsin

January 21, 11am (CT)

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile

#21/– Columbia vs. Navy