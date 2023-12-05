Old Video of Michigan Diver Tackling OSU Mascot Goes Viral

Olympic diver Bruce Kimball’s video from the 1983 Ohio State and Michigan game has recently gone viral again.

Kimball, who was a diver for Michigan at the time, tackled the OSU mascot Brutus as the mascot waved the OSU flag across the field.

The most recent OSU vs Michigan game occurred on November 25th with a Michigan win.

Kimball won a silver medal at the 1984 Olympics in the men’s 10-meter platform event. He also won a bronze medal at the 1982 and 1986 World Championships in the same event as well as the silver medal at the 1983 Pan American Games.

His Olympic career ended in 1984, as a few weeks before the 1988 Olympic Trials, he drove while drunk and killed two teenagers and severely injured four others. Kimball pleaded guilty in court to two counts of vehicular manslaughter and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

He was released from prison in November 1993 after serving less than five years. As part of his sentence, his driving privileges were “permanently” revoked by Judge Harry Coe, though they were ultimately reinstated in 2018.

Kimball now works as a diving coach at New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill., winning IHSA State Diving Coach of the Year honors and being inducted into the ISDA Hall of Fame in 2017.