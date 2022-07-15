Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer Shines on Night 1 of Cleveland Sectionals with 50 Free PB

2022 Cleveland Summer Sectionals

July 14-17, 2022

LCM (50 meters)

Cleveland State University

Some of the top swimmers from Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are competing this weekend at Cleveland State University for Sectionals. Highlighting the attendance is most of Ohio State’s roster. Notably, a member of Ohio State’s roster won all but one event on night 1.

Highlighting night one was rising senior Amy Fulmer. Fulmer won the 50 freestyle in a personal best time of 25.40. Her previous best stood at a 25.60 which she swam in April at US International Team Trials to finish 18th. Notably, Fulmer’s best time here would have earned a second swim at International Team Trials.

Fulmer also earned another win on the night as a member of Ohio State’s women’s 800 freestyle relay. The team of Kit Kat Zenick, Allison Fenska, Paige Hall, and Fulmer combined for a final time of 8:17.17 winning the event by over 10 seconds. Fulmer had the fastest split of the relay splitting a 2:01.99 as the anchor.

Also winning the 50 freestyle was Ohio State’s James Ward who won the men’s event in a 23.19. Ward was entered into the meet with a short course yards time typically meaning he has not gone the entry time for the event within the qualifying period. Notably, Ward went slightly faster in prelims with a 23.09.

Rising senior Morgan Kraus of Ohio State swam a best time in the women’s 200 backstroke going a 2:14.89 in finals. That was faster than her previous best of 2:15.28 which she swam in May at the Indy Spring Cup. Notably, Kraus was almost a second faster here than she was a year ago as she swam a 2:15.58 at the 2021 Summer Sectional meet.

Continuing the success for the Buckeyes was Thomas Watkins who won the men’s 200 backstroke in a 2:01.18. Watkins is a rising senior at OSU and was slightly off of his best of 1:59.21 which he swam at the 2021 Indianapolis Pro Swim Series.

After finishing eighth in the event in April at US International Team Trials, Josephine Panitz of OSU won the women’s 200 breast in a 2:30.95. Her best time stands at a 2:29.13 which she swam in prelims in April.

Ohio State swept the distance freestyles on night 1. Maya Geringer won the women’s 800 freestyle in a 8:51.55. That was slightly off of her best of 8:43.91 which she swam in April at US International Team Trials. There she finished 13th. Alfred Hansen who was a senior this past year on Ohio State’s roster won the men’s 1500 free in a 15:58.01. That was a big best time for Hansen as his previous best stood at 16:01.14 which he swam about a month ago at the Ohio Valley Championships. This means that it was his first time under the 16:00 mark.

The only club/age group swimmer to win an event on night one was Luke Vickers of David YMCA Phantoms. Vickers won the men’s 200 breaststroke in a 2:18.45. This was a huge swim for the 16 year old as he dropped a total of 3.91 seconds off of his seed (and best) time. His previous best stoof at a 2:22.36 which he swam at this meet a year ago.