GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 7/15/2022

Austin Chu, 12, CSP Tideriders (CSP-OZ): Chu moved into the all-time boys’ 11-12 top-100 rankings at the CSP Tideriders’ Last Chance Meet, clocking 55.66 in the 100 back (SCY) to rank 78th and 2:01.50 in the 200 back to sit 92nd in age group history. The 12-year-old also established new personal best times in the 200 breast (2:24.59), 100 fly (56.93) and 400 IM (4:33.69).

Maya Schweikert, 14, Countryside YMCA (CY-OH): Schweikert’s backstroking prowess was on display at the Southwest Ohio YMCA Swim League LC Championships, as she hit a pair of best times in the 100 back (1:03.68) and 200 back (2:16.49) to rank tied for 80th and 81st all-time, respectively, in the girls’ 13-14 age group. The 14-year-old Countryside YMCA swimmer’s time of 30.10 in the 50 back also ranks fourth among 13-14s this season.

Charlie Wang, 13, Lakeside Aquatic Club (LAC-NT): Wang made some massive strides at the Texas Long Course Age Group Championships last weekend, dropping 1.4 seconds in the 100 breaststroke to get down to a time of 1:08.46. That swim moves him into a tie for 30th all-time among 13-year-old boys in the U.S., and ranks fourth in the nation this season. Wang also hit a PB of 2:31.98 in the 200 breast, good for eighth in the country this season among 13-year-olds.

Sophia Gray, 13, Mission Viejo Nadadores (MVN-CA): Gray continued her run of dropping time in the 200 fly at last weekend’s So Cal Invite, as she clocked 2:18.45 to mark her first time under the 2:20 barrier. The swim for the Mission Viejo Nadadore ranks 54th all-time among 13-year-old girls, and is also the third-fastest for the age in the U.S. this season.

Daniel Branon, 13, North Baltimore Aquatic Club (NBAC-MD): At the annual NBAC Mid-Summer Classic, Branon showed out by hitting six lifetime best times, highlighted by a 2:10.61 effort in the 200 butterfly. In dropping just over a second, Branon moves up into 19th all-time among 13-year-old boys, while his 200 IM time of 2:14.03 sits in a tie for 40th.

Kennedi Southern, 12, Lakeside Aquatic Club (LAC-NT): Southern knocked off four new best times at the Texas LC Age Group Championships, highlighted by her 27.34 swim in the 50 freestyle. In improving from her previous best of 27.47, Southern moves up from 92nd to tied for 63rd all-time in the girls’ 11-12 age group and dips under the Futures Cut of 27.39.

