All-American Cora Dupré Won’t Finish the Season with Alabama Swim Team Cora Dupré, who was 4th in the 100 free and 5th in the 50 free at NCAAs last year, is stepping away from the Alabama program.

How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/12-1/17 One of the major highlights of this weekend’s schedule will be Alabama hosting Texas and Ohio State for their Senior Day.

NCAA Limits Eligibility for Second-Time Transfers Second-time transfers will have to provide proof of a physical injury, mental health condition, or other “exigent circumstances” to receive a waiver.

Junior Nationals Finalist Hayden Penny Adds Commitment to Large Kentucky Class of 2028 Junior Nationals finalist Hayden Penny has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky for the fall of 2024.

Ohio State Returns To Action Against Alabama & Texas The Ohio State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams open 2023 with a tri-meet against Alabama and Texas in Tuscaloosa Jan. 13-14.

Seattle U Sweeps Puget Sound Coming off their wins over Pacific Lutheran, the Redhawks were able to sweep Puget Sound by final scores of 164-39 (men) and 160-43 (women).