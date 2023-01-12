Ohio State Returns To Action Against Alabama & Texas

Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams open 2023 with a tri-meet against Alabama and Texas in Tuscaloosa Jan. 13-14.
Meet Info
- The meet will get started at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 13 and will get underway at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 14.
- The teams will swim in the Don Gambril Olympic Pool at the Alabama Aquatic Center.
- The Longhorn men and women are both ranked No. 2 in the CSCAA Top 25 Dual Meet Rankings. The Alabama men are ranked 14th and the women are ranked sixth, one spot below each Buckeye team.
Men’s Meet Notes
- The Buckeyes won the Ohio State Fall Invitational, which was their last team competition. They finished with 2,555.50 points and had over a 100-point lead on the second-place team. Below is a breakdown of student-athletes that finished with NCAA standard times or NCAA Zones qualifying scores. A-cut times are indicated with an *, while all other times are NCAA B standard times.
- 200 Free Relay: James Ward, Ruslan Gaziev, Alex Quach, Daniel Baltes (1:17.51)
- 500 Free: Charlie Clark (4:18.07), Alex Axon (4:19.39), Fabio Dalu (4:20.64)
- 200 IM: Quach (1:44.90), Thomas Watkins (1:45.07)
- 50 Free: Gaziev (19.53)
- 400 Medley Relay: Watkins, Ian Mikesell, Quach, Gaziev (3:06.25)
- 1-Meter Dive: Clayton Chaplin (362.30), Jack Matthews (344.60)
- 200 Medley Relay: Watkins, Pete Krusinski, Quach, Gaziev (1:24.36)
- 100 Fly: Quach (45.14), Ward (46.95), Chachi Gustafson (47.01)
- 3-Meter Dive: Matthews (392.50), Chaplin (386.35), Jacob Fielding (385.65), Lyle Yost (380.15)
- 400 IM: Dalu (3:48.40), Owen Conley (3:50.25), William Bansberg (3:50.26), Tristan Jankovics (3:49.31)
- 200 Free: Gaziev (1:33.82)
- 100 Back: Watkins (47.06)
- 1650 Free: Clark (14:46.80), Dalu (15:00.80), Axon (15:06.42), Sam Campbell (15:10.38), Jonathan Edwards (15:19.05), North Hansen (15:22.26)
- 200 Back: Watkins (1:42.23)
- 100 Free: Gaziev (42.45), Quach (42.97), Ward (43.15)
- Platform Dive: Chaplin (396.30), Yost (394.75), Fielding (346.00)
- 200 Fly: Gustafson (1:43.35), Jean-Pierre Khouzam (1:45.80)
- 400 Free Relay: Quach, Baltes, Ward, Gaziev (2:49.94)*
- During the break, Clark and Gaziev both swam at the FINA World Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Clark (Team USA) placed seventh in the 1500 free (14:33.93) and eighth in the 800 free (7:37.54). Gaziev helped Team Canada to a fifth-place finish in the 4×100 free relay (3:07.10) and a seventh-place finish in the 4×200 free relay (6:56.02). The 4×100 free relay time is a Canadian swimming record.
- Multiple men’s divers competed at Winter Nationals in Morgantown, W.V. Yost won a silver medal in the 3-meter dive with an overall score of 778.60. He placed ninth in the 1-meter dive (594.05) and 11th on platform (566.10).
- Chaplin earned bronze in the men’s 1-meter with a total score of 648.05. Chaplin placed fifth in the 3-meter (751.30) and fifth on platform (676.75). Chaplin was the highest point scorer of the meet and out of 142 total combined entries, he was the only diver to place in the top-10 in each individual event.
- Fielding placed sixth in the 1-meter with a score of 608.10 and 12th in the 3-meter with an overall score of 650.25.
- Tomas Navikonis is a midyear addition to the men’s roster. Navikonis is a member of the Lithuanian National Team and has medaled in over 10 Lithuanian and international events in the last three years.
Women’s Meet Notes
- The Buckeye women placed first at the Ohio State Fall Invitational with a total score of 2,496 points and led the second-place team by over 100 points. Below is a breakdown of student-athletes that finished with NCAA standard times or NCAA Zones qualifying scores. A-cut times are indicated with an *, while all other times are NCAA B standard times.
- 200 Free Relay: Katherine Zenick, Teresa Ivan, Tristan Harrison, Amy Fulmer (1:28.25)*
- 500 Free: Maya Geringer (4:44.91), Meredith Moellering (4:47.09), Gwen Woodbury (4:45.25)
- 200 IM: Josephine Panitz (1:56.50), Felicia Pasadyn (1:57.70)
- 50 Free: Fulmer (21.95), Ivan (22.27), Harrison (22.43), Zenick (22.45), Allie Fenska (22.57), Nyah Funderburke (22.18)
- 400 Medley Relay: Funderburke, Panitz, Zenick, Fulmer (3:30.05)*
- 100 Fly: Zenick (52.06), Morgan Kraus (52.30), Harrison (52.54), Aislinn Walsh (53.12), Catherine Russo (53.51)
- 400 IM: Pasadyn (4:10.10), Jessica Eden (4:14.05), Kyra Sommerstad (4:14.90), Mia Rankin (4:16.11)
- 200 Free: Fulmer (1:44.70), Fenska (1:45.76)
- 1-Meter Dive: Lena Hentschel (316.25), Mackenzie Crawford (287.30), Jackie Brenn (275.00), Amanda Ling (272.85), Ciara McGing (269.20)
- 1650 Free: Geringer (16:14.40), Woodbury (16:18.87)
- 200 Back: Pasadyn (1:53.60), Kraus (1:56.08)
- 100 Free: Fulmer (48.09), Zenick (48.45), Fenska (49.79), Ivan (49.22)
- 3-Meter Dive: Hentschel (334.55)
- 200 Breast: Panitz (2:08.75)
- Platform Dive: McGing (322.30), Hentschel (257.60), Crawford (249.05)
- 200 Fly: Pasadyn (1:54.51), Walsh (1:58.55), Kraus (1:58.66)
- 400 Free Relay: Zenick, Funderburke, Ivan, Fulmer (3:13.61)*
- Ivan competed at the FINA World Championships and she had a stellar week for Team Slovakia, setting seven total federation records. She set Slovakia’s 50 free record with a time of 24.61. Ivan was also part of six Slovakian record-setting relay teams; the 4×50 free relay (1:40.78), the 4×100 free relay (3:39.23), the 4×200 free relay (8:01.78), the 4×50 medley relay (1:48.51), the 4×100 medley relay (3:59.50) and the 4×50 mixed free relay (1:32.38).
- Crawford won two bronze medals at Winter Nationals. On day one, she and her partner finished third in the synchronized 3-meter with an overall score of 497.70. She also won bronze in the women’s 1-meter dive. Ling advanced to the finals of the 1-meter. She finished 10th with a score of 426.45.
Up Next
- The Buckeyes take on TTUN in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 21.