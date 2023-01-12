Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #850

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Technique Work
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Beginner), Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  5 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

WU
    3×100 on 1:45 choice
    4×50 on 1:10 kick choice
    100 swim no free
Drill
    6×25 on :50 Shark fin switch
    6×25 on :50 Trap Drill
    6×25 on :50 Triple Switch
    300 swim perfect free
Kick
    300 IM no board
    2×150 on 3:05 choice
    3×100 w/fins on 1:40 choice
    4×50 w/fins on :50 choice
Swim
    3×150
    4×100
    5×50
    6×25
WD 100
    
    

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Triple Switch is 3 arm pulls then glide on your side for a 6 count. The last set everyone makes up their own intervals and how they want to swim each set of swims.


Jeff LeBeau
Interim Head Coach, Indiana Swim Club

