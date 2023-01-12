Daily Swim Coach Workout #850

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Beginner), Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

WU

3×100 on 1:45 choice

4×50 on 1:10 kick choice

100 swim no free

Drill

6×25 on :50 Shark fin switch

6×25 on :50 Trap Drill

6×25 on :50 Triple Switch

300 swim perfect free

Kick

300 IM no board

2×150 on 3:05 choice

3×100 w/fins on 1:40 choice

4×50 w/fins on :50 choice

Swim

3×150

4×100

5×50

6×25

WD 100



