Daily Swim Coach Workout #850

Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Beginner), Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
WU
3×100 on 1:45 choice
4×50 on 1:10 kick choice
100 swim no free
Drill
6×25 on :50 Shark fin switch
6×25 on :50 Trap Drill
6×25 on :50 Triple Switch
300 swim perfect free
Kick
300 IM no board
2×150 on 3:05 choice
3×100 w/fins on 1:40 choice
4×50 w/fins on :50 choice
Swim
3×150
4×100
5×50
6×25
WD 100
Coach Notes
Triple Switch is 3 arm pulls then glide on your side for a 6 count. The last set everyone makes up their own intervals and how they want to swim each set of swims.
Jeff LeBeau
Interim Head Coach, Indiana Swim Club
