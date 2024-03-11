Ohio State Commit KK LeBlanc Closes Justin Sectionals With Two Personal Bests

2024 SPRING JUSTIN SECTIONALS

Highlighting the final night of competition in Justin was KK LeBlanc who earned two individual wins on the night. The Ohio State commit earned her first win in the 100 back touching in a 54.09 ahead of Amie Perna who touched in a 54.51. LeBlanc’s swim was a best time by almost as second as her previous best was a 55.01 from December which she swam at Winter Juniors West.

Later in the evening, LeBlanc won the 50 free touching in a 22.65, also faster than she was at Winter Juniors as she swam a 22.68 then. Although primarily a sprint/mid-distance freestyler, LeBlanc showed off her versatility this weekend. Kayla Fu finished behind LeBlanc in a 23.05, about half as second off her best.

Notre Dame commit Carli Cronk earned another win at the meet swimming to a 1:57.29. That was just off her personal best of a 1;57.03 from Winter Juniors but today’s swim was her 2nd time under 1:58. Cronk’s teammate Montserrat Spielmann finished about a second behind in a 1:58.35.

Amelia Bodenstab was the final winner for the women’s side on the night touching first in the 200 IM in a 2:01.52. The Louisville commit’s previous best was a 2:03.46 from 2022 Winter Juniors. She notably did not race the event this year at Winter Juniors as she instead competed in the sprint freestyles and 100 fly. Penn State commit Karina Kanary finished 2nd behind Bodenstab in a 2:02.03.

The men’s side was highlighted by a duo of Jacob’s leading the way in the 200 IM. Jacob Turner finished ahead of Jacob Wimberly. Turner touched in a 1:45.26, a best time by almost two seconds while Wimberly swam a 1:47.30. Wimberly is staying in state and heading to Texas A&M this fall.

Utah commit Marshall Odom had a big swim in the 50 free as he was the only man under the 20 second mark swimming a 19.89. That was a best time for Odom as his previous best was a 19.96 from two weeks ago. He has dropped over half a second in the event over the last year. John Boysen was 2nd in a 20.41.

The 100 back was the closest event of the night as Evan Croley touched in a 48.01 just ahead of Rowan Cox who touched in a 48.07. Croley was 0.06 off his best while Cox’s swim was a best time by half a second.

Texas A&M commit for 2025 Alejandro Michelena swam a huge best time in the 200 fly with a 1:45.86. That was a drop from his old best of a 1:47.63 from this past December. Max Hatcher finished behind Michelena in a 1:46.01.