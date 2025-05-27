Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nyls Korstanje Lowers Dutch 50 Fly Record To 22.72 As #10 Performer In History

2025 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL

The 2025 AP Race International concluded last night from London, with the three-day affair organized by Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty of Great Britain.

The competition attracted talent spanning the Netherlands, Germany, Estonia and beyond with the meet taking place just a couple of months ahead of this summer’s World Championships.

We saw an Estonian national record bite the dust on the women’s side, courtesy of 18-year-old Eneli Jefimova‘s performance of 1:05.81 in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

On the men’s side, 26-year-old Dutch Olympian Nyls Korstanje made it happen in the 50m fly, registering a new national standard of 22.72 en route to gold.

Korstanje, who competed for the NC State Wolfpack in the NCAA, scored the sole time of the AP Race International field under the 23-second barrier. Ralf Tribuntsov of Estonia was next to the wall in 23.41 followed by British swimmer Jacob Peters who rounded out the podium in 23.45.

As for Korstanje, his 22.72 gold medal-worthy outing shaved .16 off his own previous Dutch record of 22.88 first put on the books during the 2022 European Championships before being matched at last December’s Rotterdam Qualification Meet.

Korstanje’s effort dethroned Swiss Olympic medalist Noe Ponti to now rank as the #1 men’s 50m butterfly performer on the planet right now as well as the 10th-swiftest man in history.

2024-2025 LCM Men 50 Fly

Nyls NED
Korstanje
05/26
22.72
2Noe
PONTI		SUI22.7704/03
3Abdelrahman
Sameh Elaraby		EGY22.8005/18
4Oleg
Kostin		RUS22.8505/18
5Kyle
CHALMERS		AUS22.8904/12
View Top 26»

Patra
12 minutes ago

The men’s 50 fly at World Champs could be more open than what I’ve thought.

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Patra
8108
34 minutes ago

Very underrated and I think could win the gold

Khase Calisz
48 minutes ago

Any possibility that Jack McMilian bumps Tom Dean in the 4×2?

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

