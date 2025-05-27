Team USA Men & Women To Host Exhibition Matches This June In Southern California

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – May 27 – The USA Water Men’s National Team returns home for competition for the first time since claiming the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Team USA will play in home waters as they welcome the Australian National Team to California for a three-game series in June. The series begins June 8 at 1:00 p.m. PT at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut, California.

The two teams then head south for the second game on June 11 at 7:00 p.m. PT at JSerra Catholic High School. Two days later (June 13), Team USA and Australia close out the series at Chapman University at 7:00 p.m. PT.

That’s followed by the first home games for the USA Women’s National Team since Paris as they host Olympic champion Spain. Their series starts on June 20 at 7:00 pm PT at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine, CA where Olympic gold medalists Makenzie and Aria Fischer will be honored pre-game. The series concludes on Sunday, June 22 at Long Beach City College at 1:00 pm PT.

All five matches will stream LIVE on Overnght.com with LIVE stats at 6-8Sports.com. The series will serve as a tune-up for the World Aquatics Championships, set for July 12–24 in Singapore.

The Team USA Men will welcome Australia ten months removed from competition at the 2024 Olympics. The USA Men took home the bronze medal in Paris, their first time back on the podium since a silver medal in 2008. Australia earned eighth place in France, suffering a heartbreaking 11-10 shootout loss at the hands of the United States in the quarterfinals. In that game, American goalkeeper Adrian Weinberg blocked three penalty shots (two in the shootout) as part of an 11 save effort that propelled Team USA into the semifinals.

The Team USA Women will host Spain for its first home games since a fourth place finish at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. After three straight Olympic gold medals for the USA Women, Spain defeated the United States 13-11 during group play in France en route to becoming Olympic champions themselves. Before that, the two countries last met in the semifinals of the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha. That game was an 11-9 win for the Americans on their way to an eighth World Championship title, by far the most of any program in men’s or women’s water polo history.